PARKER COUNTY — A petition drive by residents to disincorporate the city of Reno has hit a roadblock after the city council last month reportedly rejected the petition.
Reno council members met in a special called meeting Aug. 29, where they were set to discuss the item in executive session, according to the agenda, and consider and take any possible action related to legal advice received regarding the petition.
Multiple emails to Reno Mayor Sam White seeking to confirm the petition was rejected based on a number of invalid signatures on the petition also went unanswered. However, in an email obtained by the Weatherford Democrat, White said the petition was discussed with council in executive session, per legal direction of the city attorney, and council members voted in open meeting to reject the petition “as it did not meet the criteria required to put it on the ballot.”
Former mayor Eric Hunter, who organized the disincorporation drive, said they submitted the initial petition to the city as well as the Parker County elections administrator on Aug. 2, with more than 490 signatures, well beyond the minimum requirement of 400.
“The city claimed there to be 499 signatures on the petition, and 123 were invalid,” Hunter said.
Hunter said he won’t contest many of those signatures, as some residents were found to have either registered to vote on or after they signed the petition.
Others, however, were verified after the county elections office found that a specific range on South Reno Road was within the city limits of Reno, though it was not designated as such in the database, Administrator Crickett Miller said. The discovery was made after the list of registered voters was given to the city of Reno to verify, and Miller said she sent an updated list to the city Sept. 8.
“In the list of invalid signatures, the city is ignoring the registered voters corrected by the county elections administrator,” Hunter said. “The city also claims that there are pairs of signatures that ‘appear to be signed by the same person’ or illegibility and are unable to confirm who signed. The city did not retain the services of a handwriting expert and we can obtain affidavits from the total 10 people or eyewitnesses stating they signed their own signatures.”
According to the list of petition invalidation issues, several residents are listed under non-registered voters. Other issues, the city claims, include reasons such as “same signer,” “questionable signature does not match initials of person,” different addresses than what is listed with the county elections office, “did not date when they signed the petition,” “appears same person signed for both” and “printed in signature line, S appears same as signature for [name deleted].”
Joy Jenkins, along with her husband, were two of those whose signatures were deemed invalid. The reason? “Appears to be signed by the same person,” according to the list.
She said both she and her husband were willing to sign notarized statements.
“John signed his name and I signed mine,” she said. “And even if that were the case, only one should be counted.”
The Jenkins moved to Reno almost two years ago, having lived out in Parker County for 20 years and inside Azle for another 14 years.
“We didn’t have any problems,” Jenkins said. “It’s really just Reno. It’s a mess.”
Roads and a lack of law enforcement are two of her frustrations, coupled with water restrictions and boil water notices all summer.
“It would be nice to not have to worry about this all the time, and we would actually get better service than we’re getting with the city,” she said.
Hunter said he reached out to White to notify him of the erroneously invalided signatures, and requested a meeting to go over the city’s claims as well as the election code.
“...Since you have legal counsel representing you as the petitioner, [the city attorney] recommends my not meeting with anyone without both attorneys present,” White replied in an email obtained by the Weatherford Democrat. “At this time, a meeting without legal counsel is not advised.”
Hunter and Jenkins also expressed frustration at the city’s verification process taking place outside of an open meeting.
“It’s kind of like the politician getting to count his own votes,” Jenkins said.
Hunter cited the requirements listed by the Secretary of State’s office, noting illegible signatures are not invalid, and that you must be a qualified voter to sign a petition, disputing some of the claims made that three residents had moved or sold their homes after they signed the petition.
“This is a prime example of elected officials falsifying information to keep the voters silent,” Hunter said. “The mayor of Reno is refusing to follow the law and call the election as he is required to ... and incorporating stall tactics to avoid allowing the citizens to vote on this issue.”
Jenkins said she feels the disincorporation would pass if put on the November 2023 ballot.
“I know the folks would be happier in the county, and that’s really a shame,” she said. “It’s the principle that makes me mad.”
Jenkins said they could redo the petition and gather signatures, but she fears the city council would have the same response. She also noted legislative language that makes provisions to allow citizens to bring a petition to put something on the ballot, but no requirements on who could verify if there was a conflict of interest.
“We will probably have to hire a lawyer and take it to court,” she said, “and we’re prepared to do that but it would be nice if we didn’t have to spend that kind of money — the city’s spending more money hiring their lawyers so we’re spending our money on them.”
