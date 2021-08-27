RENO — Citing a budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year, Reno city council members Monday voted to table salaries and take-home vehicles for recently promoted police officers, but gave approval to fill a vacant position on the seven-man force.
Police Chief Tony Simmons said after he was given his lieutenant's resignation, he went and discussed the situation with the city administrator.
"It doesn't affect the budget because the money's already there for this year's budget," Simmons told the council Monday. "We're simply taking this person and moving him into that position.
"We're not creating a new position and we're actually spending less now because we don't have an officer to fill that [seventh] position."
He added that it was illegal to promote and not compensate based on the pay grade and rank, which the city's attorney confirmed.
Mayor Pro Tem Randy Martin said any time there's a promotion, they "want to be a part of it" and be the ones who decide.
Simmons agreed that council needs to be informed, but said it's not a good thing for them to get involved in promotions, mandating that you can't have political appointees in law enforcement.
"You do need to be told and he does need to be introduced, but let's face it, you're a city councilman," Simmons said. "Not one person on the city council has ever been a police officer, so you don't know what it takes on the administrative side.
"We're not talking about somebody who's digging a ditch, we're talking about somebody who carries a gun. Two of these guys back there, one of them got shot last year and the other barely made it out alive."
His statement was in reference to a shooting in July 2020, during which a 26-year-old male shot his 17-year-old sister before barricading himself in the home. One Reno officer was struck in the arm and a second was hit on his duty belt. The shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Simmons, who was hired on a five-year contract to manage the police department, said the morale a few months ago was at an all-time high.
"If I were to give it a score here today, since there ain't no zero, I guess they'd get a one," he said, projecting that the department would not be able to cover night watch by Sept. 2 at the rate he's losing officers.
During the meeting, Reno police officers stood alongside the back wall of Reno City Hall.
"I heard if something happens to the chief, there won't be a PD and 'we're bringing our attorneys,'" Martin said. "How many of y'all brought your attorney today?"
"All of us," one of the officers replied.
Martin asked what the purpose of that was.
"Just to make sure y'all do what y'all need to do right legally, that's all," said Randall Moore, an attorney who is part of the Texas Municipal Police Association. "We're not asking you to do anything other than what the contract says and what the law requires."
Speaking during the public comments portion of Monday's meeting, Moore said he's seen similar situations in other cities, and any time it happens, "there's usually a political issue behind it."
"These police officers who have already been promoted — whether that's right or wrong, that's not their fault — they've already worked hours with an understanding of what their pay grade was," he said. "You've got two officers who have already worked one pay period under what their promised rate was and they're fixing to start another one.
"Whether that money's there or not, the obligation exists for this city to pay that."
Deputy Pro Tem Hernando Herrera asked Simmons if they would be willing to wait until after the budget discussion to set the salaries.
Simmons said he would be willing to entertain the idea of setting them up as interims, ensuring they would get paid for the positions for the amount currently in the budget. Interim positions can last as long as four months before they have to be confirmed, he added.
Alderman Place 3 Shelli Swift said because they haven't passed the 2021-22 budget, the city doesn't yet know if they can afford to pay that.
"Then the only thing you need to do is decide whether or not you're going to defund those," Simmons said. "I hate to use that term, but really, that's what we're looking at, right?"
Herrera made a motion to allow Simmons to make the promotions on an interim basis and set their salaries, but the motion died for lack of a second.
Council was expected to discuss "the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal" of the police chief during executive session. However, discussion was brought out in open session, with Herrera walking out of the meeting.
"I'm not going to do this, guys," he said. "I'm willing to do this in closed session, but if it's going to be done in open session, I'm not going to take part in it."
Council members were handed a letter addressing issues from the last executive session, City Attorney Alan Wayland said, and each member signed off so that the letter could be presented to Simmons and give him an opportunity to respond.
The contents of the letter were not made public, but Alderman Place 4 Katie Tucker asked if there was documentation for "each one of these accusations."
Mayor Sam White confirmed there was for some.
Martin made a motion to give the signed letter, as well as any documentation that may have bearing, to the chief to look over and offer a rebuttal.
A call to Simmons' attorney Tuesday afternoon regarding the circumstances of the letter was not returned by deadline.
Council members said the city's water department has been funding the bulk of the general fund for many years — around $5.7 million in the last 15 years, according to Martin.
"We've got bills and bonds of $231,776," he said. "You look at what the general fund's got — without the PD — $685,181.
"And the water department put in $693,073 in the general fund on obligations that it's not supposed to be paying."
Council members expressed the need of water infrastructure updates and repairs, including funds for a new water tank pump, and cited the uncertainty of grants and funding coming in.
Alderman Place 5 Jeff Davis said he was surprised at how much the water department pays for.
"Another thing is the grant that [City Administrator] Scott [Passmore] has been working so hard on is a match fund grant, so to be able to have the water tank that we need, to be able to purchase the land that we need, we need $600,000 to be able to match that grant. We don't have it," he said. "So one way or another, which way do we do without? Are you going to get a loan for a loan?"
Reno's current tax rate is .52 cents per $100 valuation, and Martin said it would take .53 more cents on top of the .52 to fund next year's budget in its entirety.
Tucker and Swift said they did not want to raise taxes.
"We don't know how to come up with the funds. We need ideas," Swift said. "If we want this, this and this done, then we're going to have to either raise taxes or take out a loan. You can't keep taking out a loan year after year to pay your regular bills. The only other way around it is to whittle [some of the expense] down a little bit."
Davis said the city's biggest expense is the police department, which includes seven full-time staff for a total of more than $766,000, or about 65 percent of the budget.
The city has spent about $250,000 to repair its water tank, with work still being done.
"If a development comes in and you can't provide them with water, they can get it somewhere else and it doesn't go through the city," Martin said. "And why would you want that? Because the water department is a money maker."
Swift said she is not about defunding the police department.
"I'm saying the number that there is, we cannot afford. We don't have enough tax money," she said. "Nobody wants to do without the police department, nobody wants to raise their taxes and nobody wants to take out another loan.
"We've got to figure out a way to make it work. That's why we want input."
The council unanimously approved to set Sept. 13 as the date for a public hearing on a 71-cent tax rate, and encouraged the public to attend.
