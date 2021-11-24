Reno swears in new police chief, talks redesign of police emblem

RENO — A new chief and officer were sworn in to lead the Reno Police Department at a special meeting Monday.
The ceremony followed their appointment at the Nov. 18 meeting, with Mayor Sam White welcoming Chief Scott Elsner and Lt. Nathan Stringer in Monday.
Both come from the Pelican Bay Police Department, where Elsner served as chief since July 2013.
Reno City Administrator Scott Passmore said Elsner was hired without a contract.
Reno council members also discussed the options for a change in uniform, patches and decals for the department.
Stringer said they were looking for something to reflect the city of Reno.
“In the next couple of weeks, we will be asking for input and what you guys would like to see,” he said. “At one point, we will bring you some sort of designs to look at.”
Several council members denounced the previous look, noting the police department looked “like a SWAT team.”
“We also want something that contrasts the look of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office,” Deputy Pro Tem Hernando Herrera said, with Place 3 Shelli Swift adding they wanted something sharp, professional and perhaps less “tactical.”
Stringer said they would be reviewing the equipment the city already has, including vests.
Swift questioned whether a redesign was necessary as the current branding was fairly new.
“Given everything that’s transpired, I think rebranding would be beneficial to the city,” Herrera said.
The city parted ways with its former chief Tony Simmons in late October, following tension between the department and the city council, including the resignation of all of its officers.
Herrera made a motion for Reno PD to present council with police and car emblem designs for consideration, which was approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.