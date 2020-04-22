During the Rotary Club of Weatherford’s Facebook live meeting Tuesday, Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, addressed questions about the COVID-19 pandemic with Rotary President Joe Wilkinson.
“There are many opinions on what’s going on and we felt, because the state has so much importance on what happens, it would be good to have a state legislator who represents us come answer questions,” Wilkinson said. “It’s so important that we open up safely because we don’t want to go through this again, it’s too hard on people mentally and financially.”
Among similar questions answered last week during virtual meetings, King also addressed the topics of societal problems, medical procedures, local control, funding, the China supply chain and the November election.
King said he’s been strongly encouraging Gov. Greg Abbott to open Texas back up.
“You’re creating all these other societal problems because people are under tremendous stress and tremendous fear because they’re out of work, they’ve exhausted their savings, their credit cards are maxing out and they’re trying to figure out how they’re going to feed their family, how they’re going to keep their house. I talked to the police chief in Fort Worth [Monday] and he said they’ve had an increase of 21 percent in domestic violence, 23 percent increase in child abuse and we know that suicides are up — I don’t have good numbers on that right now,” King said. “I’ve been strongly encouraging the governor’s office to open up and let us go back to work. Let us focus on protecting the endangered class, let us focus on keeping them safe, but other people need to go back to work. I’ve been a strong advocate for that. I’m ready to send everybody back to work.”
King said Abbott made a great call on allowing elective procedures to start back up.
“I think we need to trust our doctors and realize that people are pretty smart about how to protect themselves and open up healthcare 100 percent is my preference, immediately,” King said.
Weatherford College’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Rotarian Brent Baker — who emceed the virtual meeting — gave an example on how physicians have adapted.
“It seems like the businesses that are open are using this opportunity to change what they’re doing,” Baker said. “I have a friend who is pregnant and had a doctor’s appointment she had to go to and she was in her car, and they called her when it was time for her to come in instead of having her in the waiting room. That was a common sense way to handle that, so that’s an interesting approach.”
As for local control, King said counties and cities are allowed to implement stricter restrictions, but cannot at this time go lighter on the state and federal guidelines.
“I would like to see local authorities given more power, more decision-making in this because we are a gigantic state. We have 29 million people and downtown Weatherford is not downtown Dallas or Houston and so I would like to see the the local governments be given a lot of freedom to step lighter,” King said. “You need to allow local control, trust our local officials and if we get a hotspot that pops up, we can go in and deal with that.”
As for the $250 billion state budget, King said they need to do everything they can to avoid borrowing money and instead try to find some ways to adjust in the next legislative session.
“We made a huge commitment to public education last [session] and I am committed to maintaining that, but when about 50 percent of your state budget goes to just healthcare and just education, it’s going to be tough,” King said. “The locals depend heavily on property tax. Where property tax will affect the state is school funding, which is about 40 percent from the state and 60 percent from local property taxes. If those local property taxes reduce because valuations are going down or because people can’t pay their property taxes, then the state’s share of public education funding goes up dramatically. I think about 60 percent of [the state budget] is sales tax collections, which are down probably about 50 percent right now and so much of the state income is off oil and gas. It’s going to hit us very hard.”
As for the supply chain, King said the nation doesn’t need to be reliant on critical products, like personal protective equipment, from other countries.
“When you’re dealing with China — not the Chinese people — government, you always start with the perspective that they’re lying to you and then you work backwards from there. And you start from the perspective that they want to work against the best interest of America, and so we have this addiction to buying things from China,” King said. “One of the things that I hope comes out this is weaning ourselves away as a nation strategically from that and it may make some products cost more, but we can never ever again be held to a leash of some other nation for critical things.”
As for the November election, King said local election administrators will have to be smart and creative in figuring out ways to be safe when it comes to voting.
“Texas has been very reluctant to do mail-in ballots because it is the easiest way to commit election fraud and we do have election fraud in Texas. Right now if you’re over 65 you can request a mail-in ballot or if you have a disability or you’re going to be out of town you can request that,” King said. “We don’t want people scared to vote, so I think all our local managers of our elections are going to have to be smart and creative and figure out ways to allow for some spacing, hand sanitizer, but they’re really smart people and they can do that. We allow two weeks for early voting, so we’re just going to have to be common-sense careful and we’ll get everybody to vote and everything will be fine.”
Wilkinson said the most important thing right now to him is common sense.
“I think that we do a good job of following the state’s requirements in Parker County and I thought what [King] said was common sense and we need common sense,” Wilkinson said. “I thought it was interesting that [King] said the majority of people will get this virus, it’s one of those things like how people are infected with the flu every year. We need to get a vaccine, we need to push and I’m glad President Trump is saying that anybody and everybody that wants to work on this, get after it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.