Report: Renovations proceeding in MW courthouse annex

PALO PINTO — Conversion of an empty bank into the Palo Pinto Courthouse Annex in Mineral Wells is moving at a good pace after a bottleneck in electrical work last fall all but halted progress, commissioners learned Monday.
"We've had a productive last few weeks," general contractor Jason Ringo told the court. "It's finally getting there."
Ringo said lighting will be installed soon in the former Bank of America on Northeast First Street (U.S. 180). Flooring also is expected to go down soon, and Ringo said crews are expected to install the drop-down ceiling tiles this week.
"The electricians, believe it or not, they are finally down to lights and fixtures," he said.
A man was expected later Monday to install the fire alarm system, doors will be installed early next week and plumbing is scheduled to go in on Jan. 24. Cabinets and mill work should arrive soon.
Once the two-story building is renovated, it will house about a dozen offices.
Those include offices for the tax assessor/collector, the county clerk, the sheriff, the veterans service officer, the 911 coordinator, a justice of the peace court and constable office, probation, the elections office, the Department of Public Safety, a game warden and public works.
Commissioners on Monday also approved a $295,432 bid for new voting machines, which will be bought with state funds allocated to counties.
The Hart Intercivic machines are auditable, meaning they produce a paper trail that can be compared with results in the event of a recount.'
"It's a verifiable paper trail," Elections Administrator Laura Watkins told commissioners. "The state's paying for it."
The so-called Texas two-step voting machines produce a paper ballot on which voters can verify their ballots are accurate before feeding the sheet into an electronic counter.
In related action, the court also agreed to combine Democrat and Republican voting boxes for the March 1 primary.
The last day to register to cast a primary ballot is Jan. 31.
The court also learned its audited books closed out 2020-21 in balance last fall. The annual audit showed the county took in nearly $19.2 million in the fiscal year and spent $16.8 million.
The audit also showed a $14.4 million unreserved fund balance.
In other action Monday, commissioners
• Took a roughly two-mile stretch of New Hope Road into the county road network. The action will allow residents access to New Hope Cemetery.
• Approved six developers' plats and replats including final specifications for The Ridge and Juniper Ridge subdivisions. Both are at Possum Kingdom Lake.
• Applauded County Clerk Janette Green and her staff for earning a 2021 Exemplary of Excellence in Vital Statistic Registration Process. The award is from State Registrar Tara Das and was bestowed Monday by County Judge Shane Long.
