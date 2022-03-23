GRANBURY — Area residents have the opportunity to ask questions of the panel addressing flooding for the Lower Brazos River Basin on March 29 in the Hood County Courthouse Annex.
The informal open house-style session is two-way: to inform the public what's being done to minimize the impact of flooding in the region and for the Flood Planning Group to gather input that will be included in the state's Master Flood Plan.
State lawmakers in 2019 established the Flood Planning Groups to map out regional responses to flooding under a ground-up planning philosophy. Similar to the Regional Water Planning Groups, the Flood Planning Groups will write this basin's contribution to the Master Flood Plan and update it every five years.
The Lower Brazos Region, called Region 8, stretches from Young County to the Gulf Coast. Other open houses are set in Waco, Georgetown and College Station.
The Granbury meeting is set for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 29 in the courthouse annex at 1410 W. Pearl St.
