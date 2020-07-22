Several residents spoke out in opposition of a proposed location for a new Willow Park wastewater treatment plan Tuesday night.
The existing wastewater plant is located near Kings Gate Boulevard on the west side of the the city, in the Tax Increment Revenue Zone. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires a city to start implementing a solution once a certain threshold is hit in a wastewater treatment plant. According to the city, that threshold is expected to be crossed in 2023 and exceed capacity in 2025.
The options include the construction of a new plant or a wholesale contract with Fort Worth, Weatherford or Aledo. The recommended option from city staff is to build a new plant, which has been proposed south of Interstate 20 on the Clear Fork Trinity River.
Several residents expressed their opposition either in person or via letter at Tuesday night’s special called meeting of the Willow Park city council. Many cited environmental and health concerns, the new proposed location being in a floodplain, as well as not communicating with the Town of Annetta North.
“I don’t know if that’s like y’alls final plan or what, I just know that I’ve seen it. What are you doing to do when it floods and it’s 12-foot deep and floods everybody’s land with raw sewage?” David Sweeney said. “I think there’s a lot more discussion that needs to go into this about y’alls site and where you’re going to put it. It doesn’t make any sense to me why you would dump your treated sewage into another city’s land without even discussing it with that other city or giving that other city the option to talk to their residents about it and figure out how they want to handle it. I know this is very, very preliminary, but I’ve only seen one map proposed and I haven’t seen any alternatives. I don’t agree with it and it’s not right.”
Clayton Hartley expressed concern about how his cow-calf operation would be impacted.
“We currently have a cow-calf operation that we run — we grow wholesome grass-fed beef that we sell to the public. We’ve been here almost 25 years and we’re deeply concerned about y’alls idea of pumping sewage just upstream in our creek,” Hartley said. “Our cattle eat and drink out of our creek and that creek spills over into our floodplain where we grow coastal grass that our cattle eat. I know the law says it’s legal for y’all to pump that sewage over there in our creek in our city without our permission, but I don’t think it’s right for our animals to have to eat and drink it. I don’t think it’s morally right, ethically right. I sure hope you guys would reconsider your decision and try to be a good neighbor to your surrounding communities as you’d want us to be a good neighbor to y’all.”
Carolyn and Jerry Thompson submitted a letter of concern which was read Tuesday.
“We are strongly opposed to the location of the proposed Willow Park sewage treatment facility and the location of the proposed discharge point,” according to a letter from Carolyn and Jerry Thompson. “The discharge point appears to be located either on our property or on our next-door neighbor’s property — both of which are outside the Willow Park city limits. The proposed facility lies in a floodplain that has flooded many times in the past 30 years we have owned our land. Part of our property lies in the same floodplain and I have witnessed water covering our entire bottom acreage after a massive rain event.
“We do not live within the city limits of Willow Park thus have no voice in determining if this project goes forward. However, dumping your sewage discharge downstream outside of the city limits displays arrogance and disregard of those living near Willow Park.”
About 11 other residents publicly opposed the plant location during the meeting.
Financial assistance
According to Willow Park, the cost to construct a new plant would be about $14.13 million at the proposed south of I-20 location. The wholesale options came in higher — Fort Worth, about $21.5 million; Weatherford, about $24.9 million; and Aledo, about $15.7 million.
The city council approved a resolution in early June in a 3-1 vote — Place 2 Councilmember Amy Fennell voted against — to request $17 million from the Texas Water Development Board for financial assistance in a wastewater treatment plant option. The city submitted the application for financial assistance to the TWDB on June 24.
“The very first thing you do is submit what’s called a project information form. It includes a very preliminary budget and some information about the city, and then [TWDB] takes that and a description of what you’re wanting to do and why. They take that and for all the entities in the state and rank them and develop a funding line based on the budget they have for that year,” WP Engineer Derek Turner said. “If you are above that line and on the intended use plan, they send you an invitation to submit an application for financial assistance. At that point, the city then has the opportunity to accept that or refuse it. If you accept it, then you have to adopt a resolution to authorize the submission of an application for financial assistance. That’s the application process.”
If the application is approved by the TWDB, there are about seven additional phases the city would go through and get approval from the TWDB on before the start of construction.
“With each one of those the water development board has to issue authorization to proceed with releasing any funds or any part of that phase of the project,” Turner said. “Each phase has to be completed before they will allow progress into the next phase of the project. So they’re very stringent about how they allow the release of funds and how they transition from one phase to the other.”
Fennell said she was trying to make sense of the timeline and said the council wasn’t presented any contracts or enough information, and that the process has been rushed. Fennell also spoke out and voted against the resolution for similar reasons as well as the limitation to $17 million.
“I think this information has come to us too last minute,” Fennell said at the June meeting. “It’s a rush deal. These numbers have been thrown at me quickly. I did not get this information in enough time to make an appropriate decision.”
Place 3 Councilmember Greg Runnebaum responded to Fennell saying the council doesn’t need to oversee every step.
“We have a professional staff that knows what they’re doing,” Runnebaum said. “We are involved, we are required to be involved by law, and if that’s not acceptable then you need to take that up with your legislator.”
Place 4 Councilmember Lea Young said the council did request staff to start working on the process a year ago but added that explaining the application process earlier would have been beneficial.
“I would say that explaining this application process earlier, January, March, would have been helpful,” Young said. “A little more explanation at the beginning would be helpful.”
Place 1 Councilmember Eric Contreras wanted to address rumors and conspiracy theories circulating social media, and read through a stack of documentation from previous council meetings, actions and city memos about the wastewater treatment plant. Contreras said the problem was identified on May 12, 2015.
“We’ve been talking about this forever and I think the people of Willow Park understand this and we’ve had plenty of time to solve it,” Contreras said. “It’s facts and it’s all public record.”
The wastewater treatment options and review of the TWDB application process were discussion items only and the topics will be brought back to a future city council meeting.
