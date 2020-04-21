Parker County residents shared their thoughts this week on the COVID-19 issues, including the recent protests, the politicizing of the pandemic and what they feel should be done next.
Conservative activists gathered at the Texas Capitol on Saturday to call for an end to social distancing, which has been recommended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Similar rallies also took place in other parts of the country. In some cases, protestors seemed to be in favor of the firing of the U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and supportive of President Donald Trump.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been about 776,093 cases of COVID-19 and about 41,758 deaths in the U.S. as updated Tuesday. This data includes probable cases and probable deaths.
Weatherford resident Dave Dorris said while he firmly believes that COVID-19 is a deadly illness and a global problem that requires aggressive actions to combat, he believes the government’s response may have been based on inaccurate data.
“It’s easy to play ‘Monday Morning Quarterback’ and second-guess every decision that has been made, but the infection and mortality projections seem to be decreasing every day,” Dorris said. “I realize that the decrease may be a direct result of the unprecedented and extreme measures that have been put in place to control it, but just as easily, we may have overestimated the situation and overreacted. Only time will tell.”
In mid-March, CDC officials estimated that 160-214 million people in the U.S. could be infected by the coronavirus, and it could last months or over a year. The projections indicated that 200,000 to 1.7 million people could die.
As for the protests to end social restrictions that have taken place in Austin and other states, Dorris said a little common sense and logical discourse would be more effective.
“The first amendment guarantees every American the right to assemble and voice their opinion in protest, but I don’t agree with the way a lot of people have exercised that right,” Dorris said. “Protests naturally attract idiots, and there have been a lot of idiots protesting lately. A little common sense and logical discourse would be much more effective than waiving signs and chanting in front of the State Capitol.”
Weatherford resident W.D. Kimzey said protestors are being “spoiled, immature little brats.”
“I think they’re really uninformed about how serious the sickness is, and they’re selfish,” Kimzey said. “They don’t care if they get sick themselves and spread it around.”
Weatherford resident Deanna Castro said the protestors seem to be following Trump’s lead and are risking spreading the virus. Castro added that Trump is taking political advantage of the coronavirus, which she said isn’t right.
“[Trump supporters] mirror what their leader does, and if he uses it for political convenience for him, well the people, that’s what they’re doing, too,” Castro said.
Dorris said politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic is shameful.
“It’s shameful to me that people have not put their political differences aside during this crisis and worked together for our mutual benefit,” Dorris said. “I remember the days and months after 9-11 when we were not Democrats or Republicans, we were not liberals or conservatives … we were all unified. We were all Americans. Our president, governor, county and local officials are doing the absolute best that they can and deserve our support and respect.”
East Parker County resident Julie Johnson Bryant said it makes her angry.
“Because of the decisions made by the government, I am now without work and am self-employed. I am actively looking for work until the industry where I am qualified gets back on its feet and I can go back to doing what I have spent my life doing,” Johnson Bryant said. “I literally hate listening to politicians, the media and so-called talk show hosts who want to do nothing but second guess and criticize. It’s not productive. So I don’t listen. There is nothing there of value. But believe me, I will remember those politicians who held this country hostage over their agendas when it comes time to vote.”
Kimzey criticized Trump’s approach to managing the COVID-19 pandemic and not being proactive in the beginning.
“He was living in la la land rather than thinking that we need to start doing something now,” Kimzey said. “They’ve reacted to everything after it happened.”
Castro said the U.S. should have consistency on COVID-19 procedures throughout the country rather than states carrying out varying plans which can risk infection of more people.
“It’s a pandemic. It’s not just in certain cities or certain states. It’s a national pandemic,” Castro said. “It needs national and federal guidelines. Don’t leave it up to each governor or each judge or each city. Then everyone’s going to do something different.”
As for what should be done now, Dorris said people need to go back to work now.
“People must be allowed to go back to work; safely and with proper precautions, but they need to go back to work. Now. The economic impact of this pandemic has the potential to be far more devastating and longer-lasting than the illness that caused it,” Dorris said. “If we don’t begin to lift restrictions and open up our economy immediately, we will be feeling the effects of the coronavirus for a generation.”
Castro said the government should be cautious moving forward and not open up too early.
“It gives people a false sense of security and they’re going to go about their business like it’s OK,” Castro said. “I go to work everyday; I’m in retail, and yesterday, we had more people in my store yesterday because I guess that’s the first day things are starting to open back up, and some people did have masks on, some people didn’t, like it’s back to normal, and it’s not.”
Johnson Bryant said she believes the U.S. has an opportunity to come out of the pandemic as a world leader.
“Again, I don’t think it’s productive to speculate on what could have been. If the president listens to the science, he’s wrong. If he doesn’t listen to the science, he’s wrong,” Johnson Bryant said. “There is no consensus in the scientific or health community as it is, but I do think the U.S. has an opportunity to come out of this as a world leader if people in those roles would simply keep a clear head and seek guidance, both from God and from people of wisdom.”
Kimzey said Trump hasn’t properly supported the working class people.
“He’s just done stuff in such a nonsensical, haphazard way, I don’t think he could sincerely try to help the working class people because he’s never been one,” Kimzey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.