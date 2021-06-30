WEATHERFORD — Several local residents showed up at a public hearing Monday to express dismay over a planned subdivision in Precinct 2. County commissioners informed the residents of their rights but said developers have rights, as well.
Sandy Engle, who lives on Alamo Road near Rhodes Ranch Estates, said they moved out to the area because it was rural, and they want it to stay that way.
"It's open, we don't have city stuff going on, sirens, neighbors sitting on top of neighbors," she said. "We have an open view of cows, horses, and we're very fortunate to be able to live here."
Engle said commissioners are thought of as the "first line of defense" in keeping her neighborhood rural.
Commissioners were there to hold a public hearing and vote on the final revision process for the Rhodes Ranch subdivision, being developed by GHC Prime Holdings LLC.
"I'm asking you to respect us by not allowing these builders that just come in from God knows where and ruin our environment with all these big, pointy-roofed houses," Engle said.
Resident Troy Davis said he grew up in the area and bought his property 14 years ago.
"Construction is booming out there and it's all around us right now," he said. "I remember when you could go anywhere and everywhere, and I'd really like for it to remain the way it is now."
Developer Caleb Malette said any property that he purchases, he tries to improve upon it and leave it better than it was.
"We removed a structure off of [Lot] 142 that was full of used needles, used condoms, there was pornography all over the structure," he said. "And it was unsecured when I purchased it and wide open.
"I've had my attorneys look over everything, and we've abided by every restriction and requirement that we've been asked to."
Residents Louann Galloway and Debbie Stewart cited the five-acre restriction — one dwelling per five acres — as a reason commissioners should not approve the item.
"I'm still opposed to it and I still think the restrictions, the way they were stated, are clear," Stewart said. "I don't see why we're having to go through this."
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said there's some miscommunication and misinterpretation of the restrictions, and made commissioners' positions clear.
"If there's an idea from people sitting here that we are in favor of these developments coming to this county, and all the changes it brings, then you're wrong," he said. "We would all like to see things the way they were, but when these subdivisions come in and follow the rules, we have to approve them.
"When folks first came here and started divvying up 160-acre tracts, they probably felt the same way that y'all do. We hear you clearly, we are here to represent you, but somebody has to make tough decisions and that's the position that we signed up for."
County Attorney John Forrest said the restrictions written specifically address items, but never states the tracts cannot be further subdivided.
"The court is not approving the developer to build a house or a structure or anything else on these lots, all they're saying is there's a vision," he said. "As for how [the developer uses] the lot, that's where you can say you think it's in violation and go to a different court.
"All we're saying is there's nothing that prevents them from dividing."
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan reiterated that the residents' concerns could be appropriately addressed in civil court.
"This commissioners court does not have the authority of deeds restrictions," he said. "They are civilly enforced, unless it's an established right" such as filing for a plat or replat.
"If you're a landowner, each individual has the right to enforce the covenants," Forrest added.
Commissioners approved the item unanimously.
The court also heard from a resident regarding a revision to the High View Oaks subdivision located off Veal Station Road in Precinct 1.
Michael Webb, who lives next door to the property, cited deed restrictions specifically addressing road frontage that had not been met.
The developer had proposed to split two lots, one at 2.5 acres and the other at 5.314 acres.
"Each lot can be subdivided into 2.5 acres with minimum frontage on the road," Webb said. "But lot 14R2 does not have any road frontage, and there's no way you can divide that property up and have more than one plot with road frontage."
To a question by Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley, Forrest confirmed that was also his interpretation of the restrictions.
No action was taken, with the court noting that the developer would be notified that they did not meet the deed restrictions.
During Monday's meeting, the court also:
• Approved Elections Administrator Crickett Miller to use funding from the Help America Vote Act Elections Security Grant for security updates.
• Heard an update from new IT Director James Caywood on the county's FuelMaster system, which had some outages but is "100 percent back online."
• Heard from Parker County District Clerk Sharena Gilliland on passport operations since the facility opened in March.
Gilliland said they've had lots of positive feedback on the fact that there is no appointment necessary, and that Friday marked 100 days on the calendar — or 68 business days — since they have been offering passport services, which entailed over 700 new passport applications.
She said they are estimating to receive 90,000 to 100,0000 passport applications next year.
"We've also developed a really positive relationship with the post office" that also offers a passport service, Gilliland said. "They've been able to send some folks over to us that couldn't get in before a trip, and we've also referred people to them who are needing to go during a specific time."
• Announced that they would be sending out notification to county elected officials and employees interested in serving on an internal committee to conduct a salary study. The cost of conducting an external salary study would cost around $35,000, commissioners were told.
• Heard an update and FY 2019/20 audit from ESD 1 representatives, who noted that the district had 4,530 calls for service in 2020, provided mutual assistance to other agencies 172 times will receiving assistance 67 times, and responded to 130 grass fires. ESD 1 has 41 full-time personnel and covers over 30 percent of the county.
• Reviewed a contract with ImageNet Consulting, which took over the county's IT department following a cyberattack in October, and approved to not renew the contract past July 15.
