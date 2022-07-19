PALO PINTO COUNTY — Firefighters were in full force Tuesday afternoon as work to contain the 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County continued.
The fire remained at 10% containment and 500 acres, a testament to the dozer lines constructed along the northern edge of the fire, as well as continued aerial and other ground operations.
Crews worked overnight and into Tuesday protecting structures that did have fire come around them, ensuring they were better secured and not at risk of fire. Numerous items of heavy equipment also constructed a line to push plants and fuel away from the fire's edge. Roughly 15 engines were stationed along Farm-to-Market Road 1148, where the fire originated Monday, mopping up and putting out any hot areas to ensure nothing that had previously burned would flare back up.
Overhead, three single engine air tankers and a Type I helicopter scooped and dumped water from Possum Kingdom Lake onto flames and smoldering piles.
Texas Forest Service Public Information Officer Adam Turner said FM 1148, east of Camp David Road, did have significant fire along it, and that there were voluntary evacuations in that area.
"1148 is a one-way road, and this fire started about halfway along it," he said. "We did have some residents who made evacuations by boat. It was definitely very scary to drive along."
Turner confirmed there had been no injuries reported so far, and five homes destroyed along with five out buildings. Speaking on a drive out to survey some of the burn scars in the area, the PIO said toilets, chimneys and bed frames are usually among the only things standing after a house fire.
"That's typically what they look for in determining if the structure was a home," he said.
Crews battling the flames included members of all of the Palo Pinto County volunteer fire departments, resources from Stephens, Young and Parker counties and the TAFS.
"There's a lot of resources across the state staged here," Turner said. "If a fire happens, there will be resources but resources are stretched thin at this time, so anything citizens can do to stop fires from occurring and keep from happening is very much appreciated."
No cause has yet been determined for the 1148 Fire, but Turner cited the statistic that 90 percent of wildfires in the state are caused by humans. And with no rain in sight, the PIO said firefighters are preparing for the worst in the near future with continued elevated fire dangers projected.
"Our fuel moistures are hitting the records that were set during 2011 — we're not necessarily at that yet, but we're getting pretty close," Turner said. "At this point, we are planning to continue staffing for fires and responding to incidents through October or November."
Turner's region also includes Somervell County, where a wildfire near Glen Rose continues to burn at an estimated 4,000 acres. The Chalk Mountain Fire, between Chalk Mountain and Dinosaur Valley Park, was reportedly spotted in several areas around FM 205.
It's one of about 15 active wildfires in Texas as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the TAFS incident viewer.
