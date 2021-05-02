Weatherford Horseshoe Club hosted the best horseshoe pitching men, women, elders and junior cadets in Texas on April 24. Almost 100 pitchers arrived in town with their families, ready to claim a championship. Brackets were created in groups of eight. Each bracket could claim a champion, though only one state champion was crowned, with others named class champions.
Danny Patterson and Doris Hieden claimed their second straight doubles championships. Other pitchers came from cities around Texas such as Amarillo, Houston, San Antonio, Bryan, Borger, Denison, McKinney, Arlington, Waco, Cameron, Buffalo and many more.
Weatherford was represented in the winner’s circles also: Tom Pritchett and his partner claimed the Class C Championship, Ricky Lindsey and his partner claimed third place Class E, Chad Spitzer and Brad Jackson claimed third place Class F, and Nick Harris and Sylvia Lobo claimed third place Class G.
Weatherford Horseshoe Club meets every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at Love Street Park, weather permitting. Extra shoes are provided if needed. They also host a monthly club tournament, open to everybody.
