Willow Park’s sales tax is now increasing despite the COVID-19 pandemic, The Retail Coach President Aaron Farmer told city council members recently.
A national retail consulting, market research and development firm that combines strategy, technology and creative expertise to develop and deliver high-impact retail recruitment, The Retail Coach has been working with the city of Willow Park. Farmer presented an update at the last WP city council meeting.
“I want to talk to [the city council] about COVID-19 and the impact on retail. It’s been pretty interesting to see what’s happening here in Willow Park. Your sales tax numbers have been up from what I’ve seen,” Farmer said. “A lot of your businesses in town are considered essential and were able to stay [open].”
Farmer said the Willow Park Brookshire’s, convenience stores and fast food have done well during the pandemic.
“The peak here is March 2-22. That was kind of the panic buying and everybody went to the grocery store. Your grocery store has done incredibly well during this time. That’s helping lead to the increase in sales tax,” Farmer said. “These numbers are actually up from what they typically average and we’re not slowing down. Across the board, we’ve seen convenience stores do really well during this time as well, so instead of driving further distances to go to a grocery store, maybe just going to the corner store.
“When you’re growing a community, fast food wants to be here. Fast food — because of COVID-19 and just convenience — they’ve continued to do incredibly well. I had a conversation with Sonic and [they] said during the pandemic their sales across the board are up 127% because they were set up for it.”
A drop was seen from restaurants and The Shops at Willow Park in March, but has started to increase again, Farmer said.
“As Americans, we spend more money going out to eat than we do at the grocery store. Now that trend has kind of shifted in the last couple of months,” Farmer said. “We saw a huge drop right around March 16, but I did want to show [the city] that we’re seeing an increase, so I think that’s helping with some of those sales tax numbers.
“We looked at The Shops at Willow Park and you saw a big decrease, but we’re seeing some increases again there as well. [The city has] a pretty good draw. People are coming here and as we build up that retail sector, you’ll see more people come here, which will result in increased sales tax revenue.”
As for prospects, Farmer said The Retail Coach and city of Willow Park officials are working with a regional barbecue restaurant, a burger place and a travel center.
“A couple of these have slowed just a tad because of COVID-19, but what our hope is — and what we’re hearing in the retail industry — is that the fourth quarter is going to be really big for retail and into the next year,” Farmer said. “So what’s happening now with a lot of these prospects is they’re getting ready. They’re figuring out what sites they want to be at so when this pandemic is over, when things are looking up again, they’re ready to move.”
Farmer said businesses look at population, average household income and the average age in primary retail areas when considering a move to a city.
“So within that primary retail trade area, we have the total population for 2020 at just over 51,000. So in Willow Park, your trade area is a lot larger than the city — you’re serving a lot larger population and that’s the pitch we’re making to retailers and restaurants,” Farmer said. “Your income continues to increase, so the average household income within this area is about $147,000. That’s up $5,000 to $10,000 from when we ran this analysis last year, that’s positive. As we go talk to prospects, they want to see higher incomes. If you have higher incomes, you’re spending more money on retail, restaurants — you have a higher disposable income.
“In your primary trade area your average age is 39. I looked at some historical data and your average age going back 10 years ago was 50. Retailers and restaurants like to see younger populations — younger people spend more money.”
One thing that’s missing in Willow Park is family entertainment, Farmer said, adding that people are driving past the city to find those sort of activities.
Cross Timbers Park
Construction is expected to begin in October on the new Cross Timbers Park, which is where the old public safety building sat.
“On May 12, I did a presentation on where the financial perspective was and the cost of the proposed park that will be built where the old public safety building used to reside,” WP Assistant City Manager Bernie Parker said. “Initially before we built the new public safety building, there was a park/playground area there. As part of building the new public safety building, we had an agreement to build a park for the community.”
Last year, the city approved a parks and trail master plan done by Pacheco Koch engineering firm. The top priorities identified through a resident survey included a playground, walking and biking trails, a nature area, picnic facilities and basketball courts.
Two options for Cross Timbers Park were presented to the city council — a $500,000 park and a $1.1 million park. Staff recommended the city move forward with the $500,000 option since funding is already available. The $500,000 option includes a paved parking lot with 18 spaces and two playgrounds, one for ages 2 to 5 and another for ages 5 to 12.
“On Aug. 4, the documents will go out for contractors that can bid on doing the work for the city of Willow Park. We will get the bids back on [Aug.] 25 and they will be opened here at city hall. After that is completed, we’ll bring back all the contractors that had bid on the job for Sept. 8 meeting for council to award a contract to the lowest bidder for the services,” Parker said. “Our projected start date should be in October. We’re looking at four to five months of construction, so we’re looking hopefully, contingent upon weather, to be done either in January or February [2021].”
