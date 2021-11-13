WEATHERFORD — The lyrics of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” wafted through speakers set up at the football field at Weatherford Christian School Tuesday, as staff and students packed into the stands and looked up in the air to catch sight of a helicopter.
Leaping from it was retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Dana Bowman, who parachuted in with the American flag, which was caught, then folded by WCS seniors.
The event was part of a kick-off to celebrate the week leading up to Veterans Day, a special time to thank veterans, soldiers, warriors and the men and women who fought for our country, Bowman said in speaking with students later that morning.
“A lot of men and women have lost their life over that flag,” he said. “We cannot forget the freedom that we have every day. It makes me so proud to be an American.”
Bowman, also the founder of the Halo for Freedom Warrior Foundation, encouraged the WCS students to “do the right thing” and “take the right action” in setting themselves up to be the country’s future leaders, and thanked staff, teachers, principals and family members for their support as well.
“Without our moms or dads or others that can help you along the way, we can’t accomplish our job, our duty, our mission,” he said.
