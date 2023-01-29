Retirement benefit basics for military caregivers set Jan. 31

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and OneOp will present the webinar “Retirement Benefit Basics: The DoD Survivor Benefit Plan” on Jan. 31.
The webinar, which will be from 10-11:30 a.m., is free but advance registration is needed at https://tx.ag/Jan31OneOp. Once registered, participants will receive an email with instructions and a meeting link.
The webinar will prepare military caregivers with a further understanding of the Department of Defense Survivor Benefit Plan, SBP, and the Reserve Component Survivor Benefit Plan, RCSPB.
“Planning ahead for the care of loved ones in the event of death can be a daunting task for retiring service members and their families, but it is important to understand available benefits in order to make informed decisions,” said Rachel Brauner, AgriLife Extension military program specialist, Bryan-College Station.
OneOp, formerly the Military Families Learning Network, is a virtual professional development platform for providers who serve military families.
Presenters and learning objectives
The webinar speakers are Patricia Cruz, SBP program manager, Army Survivor Benefits Plan, U.S. Army; and Mark Overberg, deputy director, Army Retirement Services, Office of the Deputy Chief of State, U.S. Army. They will cover the following topics:
Description of the SBP and the RCSBP and how they are calculated.
Identification of differences between SBP and term life insurance.
Review of the effects on SBP when someone selects the lump sum option in the Blended Retirement System, BRS.
Discussion of the impact of the Uniformed Services Former Spouse Protection Act on SBP/RCSBP and the division of retired pay.
Continuing education credit
Brauner said the webinar has been approved for 1.5 continuing education credits for the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education for Accredited Financial Counselors and the Center for Financial Certifications for Certified Personal Finance Counselors.
The program has been submitted for Case Manager Certification for approval to provide board certified case managers with 1.5 clock hours, she said.
The Patient Advocate Certification Board has preapproved the program to provide continuing education credit to Board Certified Patient Advocates. The course has been approved for a total of 1.5 continuing education contact hours.
Certificates of attendance are available for providers interested in documenting their training activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.