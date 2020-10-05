Rhome man indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a child

A Parker County grand jury indicted Paul Daniel Dedrick, 35, of Rhome, on Oct. 1 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
“After an initial outcry to a trusted person in their lives, the girls in this case were interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County located in Weatherford. Both related sexual abuse allegations against Mr. Dedrick which they said had happened a while ago,” Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “This type of disclosure is called a ‘delayed outcry’ and is the norm for child sexual abuse cases. For a variety of reasons, immediate or contemporaneous outcries of child sexual abuse by the child who has been victimized are much more uncommon than delayed outcries.”
On March 25, a Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a residence in Weatherford in reference to a sexual assault report, according to the probable cause affidavit. Upon arrival, the deputy was informed that a 6-year-old female had made an outcry that Dedrick made her perform a sexual act on him. The 6-year-old said this incident occurred at a home in Springtown.
“While [the deputy] was on scene collecting information, he learned of a second victim, who had also made an outcry that the defendant sexually abused her in the past,” according to the affidavit.
A forensic interview was conducted with the 6-year-old on March 26 at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County where the girl said the sexual incident occurred before she had turned 6, according to the report.
“The victim went on to say she was asleep on the couch when the defendant woke her up,” according to the affidavit. “The victim said the defendant was almost nude, wearing only socks. The victim described the defendant making her perform oral sex on him.”
The second girl was also interviewed on March 26 at the CAC where she advised that multiple incidents occurred in which Dedrick had inappropriate contact with her in a sexual manner. The girl described the first incident and then said another incident occurred when she was 10 years old.
“Mr. Dedrick was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact in two indictments related to two different girls,” Swain said. “Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first degree felony carrying a punishment range of five to 99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Indecency with a child is a second degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. If convicted of any of the counts, Mr. Dedrick will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.”
Dedrick was booked into the Parker County Jail on a $50,000 bond on April 9 and bonded out the same day.
Others indicted on Oct. 1 include:
• Davey Lee Cox, assault of family/household member by impeding breath or circulation with a previous conviction and aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon.
• Jesus Martin Elias, harassment of a public servant.
• Dereck Allen Halford, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Bobby Joe Heard, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Tony Lamar Lindsey, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams; evading arrest detention with a vehicle and evading arrest detention with a previous conviction; unauthorized use of a vehicle; theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions; and fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than five items.
• Savion Devaughn Smith, fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than five items.
• Daniel Joseph Spooner, burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions.
• Kevin Lynn Spraggins, burglary of habitation.
• Rachel Nicole Stroud, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Luis Alexander Zapata, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Daniel Brian Britton, two counts of sexual assault.
• Alfredo Lopez, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• David Pearson, Jr., evading arrest detention with vehicle.
• Clayton Dane Rea, burglary of habitation with intent of other felony.
• Matthew Dalton Sharrock, two counts of forgery of government/national instrument/money/security item.
• Eric Jack-Ramon Siefkas, aggravated assault of date/family/household member and assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.
• Austin Bradley Thompson, sexual assault of a child and indecency of a child by sexual contact.
• Shanon Ross Tomaski, assault causing bodily injury to date/family/household member.
• Tommy Lee Vanfossen, evading arrest detention with vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
