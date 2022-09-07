MINERAL WELLS — A wide-ranging combined session of Palo Pinto County and Mineral Wells governing bodies on Thursday showcased what several there called a new commitment to cooperate and revealed significant plans in their earliest stages.
“It is so much better right now,” County Judge Shane Long said, after describing how local governments and emergency services districts relied on each other when COVID and the 2020 ice storm, Uri, attacked. “And I would credit that to everyone on those panels. … I think the days of ‘us’ and ‘them’ are over.”
Mineral Wells Mayor Regan Johnson added local school districts and the Palo Pinto General Hospital district were active on that team.
“I’m excited,” Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light told the joint gathering at AMR NextFleet in Mineral Wells. “It’s unseen in our past. I know the citizens of Mineral Wells are excited to feel like they are part of the county again.”
During Thursday’s meeting it also was revealed the county is weighing whether to accept the small airport at Possum Kingdom Lake as a gift from the Brazos River Authority.
“They just want to deal with water,” Long said. “We have not made any decision on that. We’re just in talks.”
The city council nearly a year ago hired consultants to steer Mineral Wells Regional Airport toward a more active economic development role. Sullivan told Long the county is welcome to see the findings consultants Palsay Group reaches.
The judge also went out on a limb, after consulting with commissioners, to say the long awaited courthouse annex in a former bank in Mineral Wells really is about to open. Supply chain headaches and labor problems have led the court to announce a succession of opening times that came and went during the past year.
“We want to make sure our tax office is up and running in that building,” Long said. “I couldn’t tell you a specific date, but it’s very, very soon.”
He then turned toward the commissioners, at least one of whom gave him a nod.
“It’ll be this month,” Long said after that.
Once the two panels covered those highlights on the horizon, talk turned to the city’s new five-year street repair and rebuild plan, part of which will be with the help of county road crews.
Sullivan said crews will attack the city’s 125 miles of streets in one section of the city at a time, rather than have equipment and resources inefficiently scattered.
Year one, which begins Oct. 1 on the city’s fiscal calendar, will focus the work on neighborhoods in the northeast and southwest sections of town.
“Year two, three, four are subject to change,” he added as the panels looked at the proposed road schedule.
Subdivisions and housing developments springing up in Mineral Wells and across the county drew attention next, with Long sharing that the county is requiring developers to own the new roads they lay.
“We can’t afford to bring in anymore roads, maintain anymore roads,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer said.
Long noted that, in the past, commissioners might OK a final plat for a housing addition and see nothing happen for a decade. Not anymore.
“The pace with which they are building these houses is accelerating,” he said. “It is happening at a more and more rapid pace.”
Housing developments going up during a drought add to the urgency of a secured water source.
“If you’re over five acres, then you’ll have a groundwater study done,” Long said. “We all know these aquifers out there are not endless. It’s a real concern. There’s not enough groundwater to supply all those homes when they are up and running.
“We’re seeing way more growth up and down (U.S.) 281. That’s impacting the city of Mineral Wells, obviously.”
City council members the previous week joined another joint meeting, that one with the Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1, which owns water rights in the county’s namesake lake and is expected to be the owner of the new Turkey Peak Reservoir which will adjoin it.
Turkey Peak Reservoir is on target for construction of its $154 million dam beginning in 2025. That project is expected to take two years.
Another $16 million is projected for road work including upgrading Ward Mountain Road to provide an alternative to Farm-to-Market 4 which will be partially submerged by the new lake.
Mineral Wells operates Palo Pinto Lake and is its sole water customer. The city maintains seven contracts with wholesale water providers serving parts of Palo Pinto and Parker counties.
“The (water) district is just solely selling to the city,” Sullivan said. “They don’t sell to these other wholesalers. It has to go through the city.”
Sullivan said the city anticipates obtaining some funding from the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas for early work including buying rights of way and relocating utilities. Voters approved the low-interest SWIFT loan stream in 2013.
Sullivan said the increased water supply will prompt the city to replace its 70-year-old water treatment plant.
“If we don’t do this, we’re just going to have a big fishing hole in that lake,” he said.
Full information on the reservoir can be found on its website, turkeypeakreservoir.com.
