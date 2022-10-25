Rocker B Ranch facing water needs

GRAFORD — A growing baseball tournament venue that drew 26,000 visitors and $100,000 in sales and hotel occupancy taxes to Palo Pinto County last year is in jeopardy over water needs, its owner told commissioners Monday.
"They've given me until March of 2023 to address this problem," Rocker B Ranch owner Lance Byrd told the court, referring to state environmental regulators he says have informed him the 17-year-old youth baseball complex and family retreat no longer can operate as a private, non-licensed supplier of its own water needs.
He said, instead, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality recently told him the operation needs to the level of a Transient Noncommunity Public Water System. That, he wrote in a letter to County Judge Shane Long, is "not feasible for a small business of our size."
Byrd said he has tried unsuccessfully to enlist the water system in nearby Graford, which has a water line about a mile from the former cutting horse ranch on Chaney Lane.
"I'm having a hard time having a dialogue with anybody," Byrd said. "I don't understand why they just won't help me. We could create additional volume for that area of Palo Pinto County that would service additional developments."
More pressing than the state's March deadline, Byrd said he must announce tournament dates by Jan. 5, 2023. Worse, to make that deadline he must have them decided by Dec. 15, he said.
Commissioner Mike Reed, whose Precinct 2 includes Rocker B, said a 25,000-gallon storage tank could satisfy the state — if water could be found to fill it. The water system would be needed 20 weekends a year, not year-round, he said.
That's about how much water is used on a tournament weekend, Byrd said. In addition to its ball fields, the 320-acre Rocker B complex includes a pool and water slide, stocked fishing lake, a 28-room hotel and bar, tennis and basketball courts and a general store.
Byrd said later he is not looking for financial help to meet the regulators' demands, and that he "absolutely" would pay to lay a pipe from Graford's nearest line.
He was very concerned, though, about the bureaucratic burden he faces under the new state designation.
"Being a public water company is a huge, huge deal," he said after Monday's meeting.
He listed regular state inspections and the need to hire Class A licensed water operators — experts who are difficult to find in rural areas when they can make better money in urban settings.
Long suggested he, Byrd, a Graford representative and Mineral Wells City Manager Dean Sullivan get together to discuss Byrd's dilemma. Byrd said he'd spoken with the city, where he found willingness to help, but added he needs a water source closer to home.
"I think you are right, though," Long told Byrd. "Until the city of Graford decides it wants to participate in this, it is just at a standstill."
Rocker B was named the Mineral Wells Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business of the Year at its recent annual banquet. Chamber CEO and President David Mays said Monday the loss of the thousands of weekend guests it brings would be a terrific blow.
That includes the loss of $30,000 in hotel occupancy taxes and $70,000 in sales and alcohol tax revenue, Rocker B records indicate.
"The impact Rocker B Ranch has on local tourism and short-term rentals is huge," May said. "The baseball tournaments and special events are bringing tens of thousands of people to Palo Pinto County and Mineral Wells every year. … I hope their needs can be met and allow them to continue to grow."
