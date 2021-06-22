GRAFORD — State Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, announced he will seek reelection to represent House District 60 in the Texas House of Representatives.
A staunch conservative leader, Rogers worked to make the 87th Legislative Session one of the most conservative in Texas history. This session saw the passage of a balanced budget, which included a record-breaking $1 billion for border security, numerous pieces of pro-life legislation, as well as major bills that defend the 2nd Amendment. In addition, Rogers supported legislation that protects Texas law enforcement budgets, expands essential broadband services, invests in public education, increases access to telemedicine, provides funding for rural hospitals, and protects oil and gas and agriculture industries.
“This session was historic for conservative victories, and I am honored to represent the people of House District 60 in advocating for legislation that defends our 2nd Amendment, protects innocent life, and upholds our religious liberties,” said Rogers. “In addition to these conservative priorities, I am proud of the investments we made in our public schools, the expansion of rural broadband services, the support we gave our men and women in law enforcement, and the meaningful eminent domain reform we achieved, but more vital work remains.”
During the 87th Legislative Session, Rogers was appointed to serve on the Transportation and Pensions, Investments and Financial Services committees. He was also a member of the Texas House Republican Caucus Policy Committee and the Texas Conservative Coalition.
Rogers resides in Graford with his wife, Mandy. They have three daughters, Meg, Ginny, and Leah; one son, Ben, and five grandchildren. Glenn and Mandy are longtime members of the Methodist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.