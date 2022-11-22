MINERAL WELLS -- Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers has filed a bill for the upcoming 88th Legislative Session to declare Mineral Wells "The Wellness Capital of Texas."
House Concurrent Resolution 4, filed by the representative for Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties on Nov. 14, makes the designation good for 10 years beginning in 2023.
The legislature convenes for its biennial, 40-day session on Jan. 10.
Rogers' resolution dovetails with a recent return to Mineral Wells' historical status as a wellness destination.
It's "crazy," natural mineral waters are a centerpiece of health and wellness attractions that include three state parks, Mineral Wells Fossil Park, hike-and-bike trails including a 20-mile corridor to Weatherford and the ongoing restoration of the Baker Hotel and Spa downtown.
"Since deciding to return to our roots as a wellness destination just over a year ago, our community has been working diligently and enthusiastically to create a place where the healthy choice is the easy choice for locals and tourists," said Rose Jordan, director of tourism and marketing for the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jordan last year earned a Wellness Travel Specialist designation from The Travel Institute to take advantage of the city's healthy niche.
The designation harkens to the city's history of attracting visitors, including Clark Gable and Hollywood stars of his era, to the city.
"Mineral Wells first gained renown as a health resort during the late 1800s and early 1900s when tourists were drawn to its mineral water, which were believed to have special medicinal properties," the resolution says. "Today, visitors can still enjoy mineral baths and spa treatments inspired by those that gave rise to the city's historic motto: 'The South's Greatest Health Resort.'"
