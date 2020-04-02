The American Red Cross and Carter BloodCare are reminding the public that blood donations are essential and safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of cancellations of blood drives throughout the state and the increase in people becoming ill, North Texas could be facing some issues with supply maintenance in the next month.
Carter BloodCare Director of Public Relations Linda Goelzer said donating blood is always important and local donation centers, like the one in Weatherford, are the best places to give blood at this time.
“Blood donation is safe and considered an acceptable activity during ‘shelter in place’ orders because we are an essential resource to the healthcare system. It’s important to remember that maintaining blood supply is important. As we anticipate that more people could become ill in the next few weeks, the number of available and eligible blood donors could decline,” Goelzer said. “There are limited community blood drives due to the limited number of businesses, schools or churches that are available to host drives. We must continue to replenish the blood supply that is used daily in order to prepare for the potential changes in the next month or so.”
Although the American Red Cross has been able to meet immediate patients’ needs at this time, External Communications Manager Jan Hale said they are continuing to encourage the public to donate blood.
“At this time, thanks to the many who gave blood and scheduled upcoming appointments, the Red Cross has been able to meet immediate patient needs,” Hale said. “During this uncertain time, we encourage individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic.”
Carter BloodCare is conducting health screenings before people donate as a precaution and asks that people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus should wait until they have been symptom-free for at least 28 days.
“If you have any symptoms of illness, including cold or flu, you should not present to give blood. Blood donors are routinely screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure and hemoglobin. If you are feeling well but have been asked to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure, do not attempt to donate for at least 14 days,” Goelzer said. “Carter BloodCare encourages all eligible blood donors to make and keep appointments; and for sponsors to continue hosting blood drives, if your business is able to accommodate that. While blood drives may bring together groups of people, they are not gatherings which encourage attendance of people who feel unwell. We also follow FDA-regulated cleaning protocols to assure the safety of donors, our staff and blood products.”
American Red Cross and Carter BloodCare have also been taking precautions to ensure the safety of the public and staff during the outbreak.
“Each Red Cross blood drive follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. To ensure the health of employees, volunteers and staff, precautions include checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy; providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process; following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas; routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched areas; wearing gloves and changing gloves often; using sterile collection sets and aseptic scrub for every donation, and staff wearing basic face masks,” Hale said. “Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of our communities. Right now, people are following public health guidance to keep their families safe — and that includes contributing to a readily available supply of blood for hospitals. This is the time to take care of one another.”
Carter BloodCare staff is not wearing masks per guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is asking donors to not wear a mask when they come to give blood, or be comfortable to remove it, so they can make sure a donor isn’t sick.
“The potential presence of COVID-19 in communities does not change the fact that everyday patients’ lives depend on the availability of blood for transfusion,” Carter BloodCare President and CEO Dr. Merlyn Sayers said. “Please partner with us as we remain vigilant in sustaining the availability of blood to hospitals and their patients, as it’s the blood on the shelf that saves lives. Your donations are essential.”
The Red Cross also needs the help of donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply.
“In times of crisis, the Red Cross is fortunate to witness the best of humanity as people roll up a sleeve to help those in need. We greatly appreciate the generosity of the public,” Hale said. “There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus and the Red Cross needs the help of blood donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come. It’s important to remember that blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled.”
If you are healthy, make an appointment to donate blood at Carter BloodCare’s Weatherford location, 116 Interstate 20 Frontage Road, by calling 817-594-4251 or donate to the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
