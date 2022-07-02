Rookie, veteran complement at MW chamber

MINERAL WELLS — A veteran and a rookie are shepherding Crazy Town back to the future.
Marcelinda Williams smiled knowingly on a recent afternoon, standing in the lobby of the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce where a stranger was talking to newly minted office and marketing assistant Kim Hoffman.
"I'm just being nosey," Jack Adams of Fort Worth told Hoffman. "I drive through Mineral Wells all the time. I just see a lot of stuff going on."
Hoffman, a Louisiana native who married a Weatherford Kangaroo and developed ties to Mineral Wells working for Clark Real Estate in the city — and the resultant natural relationship with the chamber long before working there — couldn't have asked for a better opening than the Possum Kingdom property owner from Cowtown offered.
She'd only moments earlier been glowing about the changed town she found when she and husband Robert settled here for good last October.
"I came back, and it was like a whole new town," she had said. "It was Miserable Wells, and now people are starting to take pride in their town."
One thing that changed: the Hoffmans were used to visiting their friends in other cities.
"We've been back since October, and now our friends come to socialize with us here," she said. "It's just amazing to see the change. I'm excited to be a part of that."
Williams is, too — especially since she is among those who soldiered on during years of doldrums from which the city of 15,130 began to emerge in recent years.
A Colorado native, Williams said she grew up knowing about Mineral Wells from visits to her grandmother on Lake Palo Pinto "every three-day weekend." She didn't know much, though.
"But we never really left the yard," she said. "I didn't know about the community. My grandmother was an amazing cook, so we'd never leave the yard."
Now, chamber President and CEO David May knows better than to let her go. Williams celebrated her platinum anniversary — 20 years — with the chamber late last month.
In Colorado, Williams had grown up to marry, have four sons and work a job with Lionel Trains in the Centennial State. And when her mother became full-time caregiver for her grandmother on the lake, Williams and her husband, Adrian, came for a visit.
"I never thought I'd live in Mineral Wells," she confessed. "It was just a great community, a small community. So, we stayed because it was a great place to raise the boys."
Those "boys" are 21, 24, 26 and 27 now.
"Marcelinda is woven into the fabric of Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County," May said. "She is known and beloved throughout the community, and she is an invaluable asset to the chamber organization."
Mineral Wells was a place where a self-described "people person" jumped when asked to help with the chamber newsletter.
"And 20 years later, I'm still here," she said, describing her first desk in the front foyer. "I think I'm outgoing, I think I don't meet a stranger. I've had people walk up to me and hug me and go, 'I don't know why I did that.'"
Hoffman, who with Robert has two children, two step-children and a dozen grandkids, arrived with experience as an office manager along with her realty chops.
She said the most enjoyable part of her job is " …getting to brag about Mineral Wells and share it with people who are visiting."
Hoffman also expects the best is yet to come for the home of Crazy Water.
"I definitely see it as a major tourist destination, especially with the (industry) focus turning to wellness," she said.
The reopening of the Crazy Water Hotel and the anticipated 2023 reopening of the historic Baker Hotel & Spa, where Clark Gable and the Three Stooges took the waters, are atop the city's rejuvenation — it's "back to the future."
"Mineral Wells has that history of the Crazy Water Hotel and the (health-related) benefits, and the state parks," Hoffman said. "I do see continued growth, because of the continued growth that's happened in the last five years, or three."
That shared vision doubtless played a role in May's hiring decision.
"While we had several good candidates for the new position, when I received Kim's application I felt like we had the perfect person," he said. "With her professional experience, chamber background and community relationships, I am not sure we could have found a better fit."
Like the rookie, veteran Williams also takes the long view of her adopted home's bright future.
"I can see ever-stronger partnerships than there ever has been," she said. "As the city's growing, I feel we're working on more things together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.