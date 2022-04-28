MINERAL WELLS — Ross Korkmas, chief executive officer of Palo Pinto General Hospital in Mineral Wells, has been awarded the Texas Hospital Association Pioneer Award for achievements in managing a rural hospital or health care system.
The statewide professional organization presents the Pioneer Award to an administrator of a rural hospital or health care system who "demonstrates creative and innovative management achievements and leadership within the organization and the community."
Korkmas joined PPGH, a 74-bed hospital and health care network, in 2019 and has "proven to be a transformational leader in a short period of time," according to the THA.
In two years, Korkmas has added multiple new physicians and hospital services, listing an inpatient tele-pulmonary/critical care program, school-based telehealth program, infectious diseases specialist program, urology, pediatric clinic, and a pain management clinic. Last year, PPGH opened a new primary care clinic.
"To recruit and retain hospital staff, rural hospitals are especially in need of strong servant leaders who are committed to improving the culture of their organization," John Hawkins, president and chief executive officer of the Texas Hospital Association, said. "Ross is an efficient and caring leader who embodies the attributes of a pioneer within his profession."
Korkmas credited PPGH's employees.
"This award honors the hard work of our staff, and the trust and loyalty of our community," he said. "PPGH is the sole provider of health care across the Palo Pinto County region, and we take our responsibilities seriously."
Richard Dennis, president of the PPGH board of directors, said the award recognizes the remarkable advances that have occurred in a short time under Ross's leadership as well as his employees.
"Palo Pinto County is very fortunate to have its health care system under their stewardship," he said.
Korkmas joined PPGH in August 2019, serving as chief executive officer of AllianceHealth Woodward in Woodward, OK, and chief operating officer at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, AR before coming to Mineral Wells. Korkmas graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Administration from the University of North Texas in 2004. He also earned a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2010. Born in Midland, he grew up in Richardson. He lives at Possum Kingdom Lake near Mineral Wells with his wife Kelly and their two daughters.
Palo Pinto General Hospital, operated by the Palo Pinto County Hospital District operates centers in Mineral Wells, Gordon, Santo, and Possum Kingdom Lake.
