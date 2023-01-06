Rotary Club project to provide 'Flags Across Mineral Wells'

Six times a year, hundreds of large American flags affixed to tall silver poles pop up outside Mineral Wells homes and businesses.
Those flags represent Rotary Club of Mineral Wells' flag subscription service, where homes and businesses can get — or renew — a subscription for 2023.
For $48 a year, subscribers receive an American flag on six holidays — President's Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Patriot's Day (9/11) and Veterans Day.
Proceeds from the flag program are shared with six local groups and organizations that service the six flag routes — youth groups at Indian Creek Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, Mineral Wells High School Class of 2023, Project Graduation, Zee's Tae Kwon Do and Rotary Interact. Members of these groups place and pick up the flags in exchange for a share of the program's revenue they use to fund their activities and service projects.
Likewise, Rotary Club of Mineral Wells uses its revenue share to fund activities and service projects, such as granting funds to local non-profit organizations and helping award seven annual college scholarship prizes.
You can subscribe online with a credit or debit card or you can mail a check or money order. Go to mineralwellsrotary.org and look for "Flags Across Mineral Wells" and the online flag subscription payment button, or click the "Print and Mail" button to print and complete the subscription form and mail it in with your payment.
