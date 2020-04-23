The Rotary Club of Weatherford is making a donation of $1,500 to CASA Hope for Children to help support the nonprofit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In these times right now of child abuse and everything that’s going on with people not able to get out, it’s the most important thing to take care of our children and CASA gives them the voice,” Rotary Club President Joe Wilkinson said. “So in times when people are not able to give because they’re trying to take care of their own families, we can do it. We’re glad to be able to give to them.”
CASA Hope for Children Executive Director Kathy Meyer said many families are struggling right now and they are thankful for this donation.
“We are so thankful that Weatherford Rotary has provided CASA with this donation at this time. Like many other nonprofits, we have had to postpone fundraisers and this generous donation will be put to immediate use. Many of our families are struggling right now due to children being at home, job losses or other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll use these funds to purchase gift cards to help out with necessities like clothes, diapers, formula, groceries, birthday presents and other items that may be in short supply right now,” Meyer said. “CASA Advocates are still working and staying in contact with their children during this pandemic. New abuse and neglect cases continue to come in. Right now, we visit virtually, attend court virtually and keep in contact more frequently. While this is a stop gap, it can’t replace that in-person face-to-face visit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.