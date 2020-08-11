Roundabout wins state award

The city of Weatherford/Weatherford College roundabout at the intersection of College Park Drive and Martin Drive was selected as the American Public Works Association Texas Chapter Project of the Year for projects costing less than $2 million.
“The beautiful new roundabout has transformed the main entrance of Weatherford College and dramatically improved curb appeal,” said Dr. Tod Allen Farmer, WC president.
Projects nominated for this award range from public structure, transportation, environmental projects, historical restoration and preservation, and disaster or emergency construction and repair.
The roundabout project was constructed via a partnership between the City of Weatherford and Weatherford College with the understanding that the city would construct the project while the college would take on responsibility of landscaping.
“The project collaboration with the City of Weatherford and with private donors produced a roundabout that is truly worthy of such a prestigious award,” Farmer said. “We are very appreciative not only of our friends at the city, but also of Vickie and Jerry Durant, Clark Gardens and sculptor Kelly Graham.”
Clark Gardens donated extensive landscaping while the Durants gifted $20,000 to commission Graham, a WC alumnus, to craft a pair of bronze coyotes to sit atop the roundabout.
The project cost for the city was just over $826,000 and was completed in six months.
“The modern roundabout is used on a worldwide basis to reduce congestion, improve traffic and pedestrian safety and add community appeal with visual aesthetics,” said Manny Palacios, Weatherford’s director of public works. “This newest addition to Weatherford’s transportation system has become a model to other communities of how to do a roundabout. This project was not only a technical success, it is an example of how a community can come together to create a show piece for a neighborhood.”
