Rural healthcare shows signs of revitalization

MINERAL WELLS — Rural hospitals in Texas might be on the mend after a rough couple of decades marked by closures in the small cities and towns where they are critical on so many levels.
“We’ve seen those closures,” said John Henderson, CEO of the Texas Organization of Rural Community Hospitals. “We count 26 rural hospital closures in our communities since 2010. That’s more than any other state. A few tried to reopen and closed again.”
Since 1990, more than 60 rural hospitals or satellite clinics in Texas have been shuttered, according to TORCH. Those include in Graham, Hico, Granbury and Ranger.
The trend might be shifting.
“We have actually not had a rural hospital close since January 2020,” Henderson said. “There’s some of them that are limping, but they are still vulnerable. We’ll take that in terms of outcome. Rural hospitals, for the last couple of years, have done OK. But, we tell people they limped into the pandemic, and they’re going to limp out.”
The CEO of Palo Pinto General Hospital arrived in Mineral Wells in August of 2019 from another rural hospital in Woodward, Oklahoma. Ross Korkmas said last week it was a good time to land in Crazy Town in particular.
He found himself in a county of 26,686 that’s next door to a county of 156,764 which, in turn is next to a Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex of millions.
Korkmas called rural hospitals, which are defined by TORCH as operating in counties of 60,000 or fewer, microcosms of the wider business environment.
“You’re seeing inflation in your world,” he said. “We’re seeing inflation in our world. It’s hard to find a business without a help wanted sign in the front window. … I would say supply issues and just the rising cost of everything we do” are similar.
So, how does a 74-bed, rural hospital 50 miles from the big city recruit doctors? The same question also applies to filling the rest of the 310 full-time slots on staff here.
“What we have been working to do is, I would say, build a foundation that we can continue to build upon and provide services that make sense for our community,” Korkmas said, contrasting his need for “core services” such as primary care, cardiology, pediatrics, urology and pain management with a less urgent need to offer open-heart surgery.
Luring physicians, lab technicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, radiologists and other medical pros to smaller cities is a statewide challenge, Henderson said.
“When it comes to attracting physicians, rural hospitals are usually at the end of the line in terms of what they can pay,” Henderson said.
Lower pay, he said, is counterbalanced in a rural setting by lower crime rates and shorter commutes to work. He agreed Palo Pinto General is aided by its pristine location.
“I agree with Ross 100 percent,” he said, including in his evaluation the proximity Mineral Wells has to DFW. “When you can have everything on your doorstep, you don’t necessarily need to live next to the mall. “
A savvy hospital administrator in a rural setting uses the tools at hand to keep staff levels up, and Korkmas soon discovered the best one in his box was his new hometown.
“There’s cities and towns across the U.S., they are praying that nobody leaves,” Korkmas said. “That’s the sad state of affairs in rural health care -- they are hanging on, and it’s not lost on us that we are blessed to be a part of this.”
By, this, Korkmas means Mineral Wells, where consensus among leaders is that a rebirth is occurring.
Shops have opened in formerly shuttered downtown storefronts, the city council is optimistic a firm hired last fall can lure a Bell Helicopter office -- and a training facility for its wicked 360 Invictus Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft -- and a handful of established corporations to its regional airport.
And, led by the anticipated reopening of a restored Baker Hotel and Spa, the city is poised to regain its 1930s role as a health destination for tourists.
“I think it’s a wonderful time to be in this area,” Korkmas said. “When you see this great positive momentum going on a city, good things start to happen. The same thing happens in rural hospitals -- people want to come work here, people want to move to Mineral Wells. People want to get out of the Metroplex.
“This community offers that, so that really is a driver. And when you see the history of Mineral Wells, as this town is going through a beautiful Renaissance, that just feeds off it.”
Like hospitals everywhere, Palo Pinto General has opened its doors to mid-level practitioners such as physicians assistants and nurse practitioners. The hospital also leverages technology to make use of distant pulmonologists, infectious disease and other specialists.
Korkmas added partnerships with area schools bring high school and community college students to test drive various medical fields.
And, hospitals have been known to help each other out.
“Medical City (Weatherford) is a good partner to us, very supportive of us,” he said. “And we appreciate that. We’ve got to help each other out, and we do. … We helped out other hospitals, taking patients here throughout COVID.”
As part of the Medical City family which includes hospitals in America and Great Britain, Medical City Weatherford can rely on much wider resources to keep the teaching hospital in Parker County humming.
“We have the ability to leverage and share significant resources across our system of care including a centralized resource pool where colleagues can be deployed to hospitals with the greatest need -- across our system,” Sean Kamber, CEO of the Weatherford facility, wrote in a statement.
The local arm of Medical City also partners with medical schools at Texas Christian University and the University of North Texas Health Science Center to train physician residents, Kamber added, “ …many of whom stay in Parker County after graduating to serve our community.”
Perhaps some of those 36 residents in Medical City Weatherford’s Graduate Medical Education program, 24 of whom are being trained in internal medicine, will have their eye caught by the same things Korkmas saw and give him a ring. If Bell Helicopter does indeed establish a footprint at Mineral Wells Regional, it’ll be one more arrow in his quiver.
“I hope so, because I want to go see that Invictus helicopter,” Korkmas said.
