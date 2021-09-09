Russell selected as new Assistant City Manager

WEATHERFORD — Aaron Russell has been named the assistant city manager for the city of Weatherford, effective immediately.
"Mr. Russell brings more than 20 years of experience in city government, including director of public works, assistant director of public works and as a civil engineer," said City Manager James Hotopp. "I know that Mr. Russell is the right fit for the position and look forward to his leadership."
Russell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and is a licensed professional engineer. Prior to accepting the job in Weatherford, Russell worked for the city of Burleson where he served as the director of public works for approximately 13 years. He specializes in the areas of capital improvements, drainage, water, wastewater, solid waste operations, engineering development and fleet/facilities maintenance.
"I am eager to begin working with city leadership, city council, utility board and the many boards and commissions that serve the citizens of Weatherford," said Russell. "This is an exciting opportunity and hope that my services will continue the mission of building a strong community."
Russell takes over the responsibilities of this position after it was vacated by City Manager James Hotopp approximately two years ago and was unfilled due to budgetary reasons resulting from COVID-19. He will work alongside fellow Assistant City Manager Brad Burnett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.