Parker County Sheriff’s Posse officials announced Thursday night that the 2020 PRCA Frontier Days Rodeo is happening, moving from its original dates to July 7-11 at the PCSP Rodeo Grounds and Event Center.
“These have been trying times for everyone in every area of what goes on in our community and around the world, and we are excited and happy to be able to bring the rodeo to Parker County as we are every year,” PCSP Director Joe Harris said. “This year is very special because it certainly was not looking good for a long time and we’re very excited and moving forward every day with our plans to get this rodeo on.”
The sheriff’s posse will release more details, along with the schedule of events, at a later date.
“We will be watching daily activities, listening to the governor, making necessary plans as we move forward,” Harris said. “As we have further details about anything we certainly will be sharing those.”
On May 18, Gov. Greg Abbott announced moving into Phase 2 of his executive order, which allowed for rodeo and equestrian events to officially resume Friday. According to Abbott’s order, rodeo and equestrian events that operate at up to 25% of the total listed occupancy or, for outdoor areas, at up to 25% of the normal operating limits as determined by the facility owner; provided, however, that this authorizes only the rodeo or equestrian event and not larger gatherings, such as county fairs, in which such an event may be held.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic as the rest of the world so things have changed, but we’re having one,” PCSP Captain Jamie French said. “It’s the annual rodeo, it’s what we do and I can’t fathom the thought of not having a rodeo in Weatherford, Texas. There will be a schedule of events to come, but the main thing is the rodeo is on.”
The Parker County Sheriff’s Posse will keep the public informed and release more details on its Facebook page.
