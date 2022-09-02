WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners Tuesday drew the names of nine individuals, as well as several alternates, to serve on a salary grievance committee at an upcoming public meeting.
Though the nine-member committee generally consists of the county judge, sheriff, tax assessor-collector, treasurer, county clerk, district clerk, county or criminal district attorney and a member of the public, commissioners voted to go with at-large community members.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen will run the meeting, but will not vote. If, after the hearing, six or more vote to recommend a salary increase for an employee, the committee will then submit their recommendation to commissioners to consider at a regular meeting. If all nine members vote for the increase, the court must approve it.
In accordance with state law, Deen set the meeting for Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. in County Court at Law No. 2 courtroom. If needed, an alternative date has been set for Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.
The hearing comes after commissioners previously approved a pay scale proposition to move themselves from Group B into Group A, which had previously just been the county judge, county attorney and sheriff.
The move included a salary increase of $17,636 for each commissioner, as well as auto allowance and longevity pay, bringing their total salaries to a range of $144,045 to $146,145.
Parker County District Clerk Sharena Gilliland, whose position along with that of the county treasurer and tax assessor/collector remained in Group B, said she brought information last year that showed Group B has historically been behind the average of those in similar-sized counties. It also showed, she said, Parker County commissioners “kind of being ahead of the average.”
“I’ve had some pretty passionate reviews in looking at the numbers and I really feel like these offices have historically been overlooked because they are held by women,” she told the court last week. “When we continue to have this big divide going forward, it sends a message that those offices aren’t being valued and that we’re not really taken seriously.”
Deen said any regard for it being based on gender was a “terrible” optic to have. “I think I speak for everyone here that we all are not that way, it just doesn’t exist. So it comes back to what’s fair and this is where it really gets complicated.”
Deen made a motion at that meeting to widen Group A and add the three offices, which died for lack of a second.
Parker County Benefits Coordinator Becky McCullough said the court had the option of moving Group B from $10,000 less than Group B to $5,000 less.
No action was taken, with Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan making a motion for Tuesday’s meeting to discuss procedures for the salary grievance committee.
“If they don’t have a motion and a passage, they have the avenue to ask for a salary grievance committee to determine if we’re being fair or not,” he said.
In answer to a commissioner’s question, County Attorney John Forrest said that anyone in the community may attend and speak at the public hearing, including those requesting a salary increase. Those same employees may also have witnesses or testify, and information such as their current salary and their proposed salaries can be brought up.
Deen noted that since he will be present, only one commissioner may attend so as to avoid a quorum. Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley volunteered to be the representative.
County Auditor Brianna Fowler noted that though the committee names drawn come from those who have served on a grand jury, there is no stipend for serving on the committee.
If no changes are made following next week’s proceedings, the average salaries of the three offices will be about $113,600 for 2022-23, which includes longevity pay and a $13,741 increase from last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.