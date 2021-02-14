Salazar appointed Springtown police chief

Interim Springtown Police Chief Cres Salazar has been appointed the next police chief, Springtown City Administrator David Miller announced Friday.
Salazar has served in the interim position since the resignation of former chief Tony Motley, who resigned in October.
Salazar has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience to the agency, including more than eight years with Springtown PD. After joining the department as a patrol officer in 2012, Salazar served as investigator, sergeant, lieutenant and as interim chief on two occasions. Prior to joining Springtown PD, Chief Salazar was a patrol officer for the Lakeside, Sansom Park and Haltom City police departments.
Salazar's selection came after a thorough search that involved an in-depth interview process and extensive background investigation of the three finalists selected by a four-member panel, which consisted of law enforcement officials from other Parker and Wise County agencies.
“I am incredibly proud to announce Cres Salazar as the next chief of police for Springtown PD," Miller said. "He has proven himself to be the best candidate for the position. His experience, knowledge, skills, and deep roots in the community will serve him, the agency, and the city as well as he assumes the responsibilities of chief of police,” Miller said.
Salazar said he is looking forward to the opportunity to lead the department.
“Springtown is a wonderful community, and I look forward to being able to play a new role in support of our officers and the city as a whole," he said. "Our community is one that has immeasurable potential and I look forward to the work I will be able to do within it."
Salazar will have a pinning and swearing-in ceremony at the Feb. 25 city council meeting.
