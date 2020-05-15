Local residents sporting unwanted and unkempt hairstyles stemming from salon and barbershop closures related to the current COVID-19 pandemic can now make arrangements to take back control of their look, albeit with a few changes, after the recent reopening of the abovementioned businesses, part of phase two of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas.
While the ability to reopen her doors to the public is a welcome development, Weatherford’s Barber on the Square Owner Rachelle Gomes said the recent shutdown of the industry certainly hurt as a small business owner.
“It means a lot to me to reopen, because that’s our livelihood, this is what we pay our bills with and feed our children with,” Gomes said.
“We can’t survive without having people walk through the doors, so you can’t just shut down a business, especially a small business like this, because it can cause a small business to go bankrupt. I thank God we’re prepared here and we don’t have those issues, but a lot of small businesses are probably going out of business because of this pandemic.”
Gomes’ concerns regarding the financial implications of the industry-wide shutdown were shared by Weatherford’s Elite Salon Owner Connie Buchanan, who stressed that while income stopped, bills did not, a problem compounded by an inability to secure help via relief funds.
“If you don’t work, you don’t make money, but our bills didn’t stop, we still had to pay utilities,” Buchanan said.
“I was one of the ones who got no financial help, I applied for every disaster, injury loan, etc. I had not received a dollar, so I did start worrying, am I going to be able to open back up when they say we can? I was blessed, my husband is essential, he works for the railroad, but if that had not been our case, we would have went from being considered upper middle class to worrying if we were going to lose our home and business.”
While customers are now returning to salons and barbershops, challenges still remain, namely trying to catch up with a massive clientele which has collectively gone without haircuts for many weeks, Buchanan said.
“The ironic thing is, everybody always wants to be the first one in, and when you’ve been closed for almost eight weeks, you can’t get all your clients in the first day or week,” Buchanan said.
“I personally had to go on a system of whatever clients were cancelled first were the ones that got to be rescheduled first. It will take several months for most of the salons to be back on a regular schedule. Most established stylists have their set clientele that come every four-to-six weeks and so when those schedules are interrupted, it takes a little while to get that going again. People are calling around trying to get somebody to do their hair, but if they didn’t have a regular hair stylist before this happened, they’re gonna have a really hard time getting in anywhere.”
Richard Wooten, Owner of Wooten’s Barber & Style Shop in Weatherford, echoed Buchanan’s comments on catching up with a large clientele all trying to get their haircut at the same time.
“We’ve got 1,000 people on our client list that are all wanting to get in as soon as possible, and we can only really do about 20 haircuts per person, per day, and that really means that you’re talking almost a month to catch up, and then everybody is still trying to get back on their normal cycle,” Wooten said.
“As much as we don’t like some of these new things the state has put in place, we have to follow them and unfortunately customers have to follow them as well.”
Weatherford’s Hair on the Square Owner Rhonda Griffeth highlighted some of such precautions in place at her business, as well as others, including the wearing of masks, extra sanitation of equipment and washing of hands as well as the limiting of the number of customers inside at any given time.
However, even with the time constraints and other burdens affiliated with implementing and following such protective measures, there is reason for optimism within the industry moving forward, Buchanan said.
“One of the beneficial things I think is going to come from this is, in some ways we were never really thought of very highly,” Buchanan said.
“If someone asked, ‘What do you do for a living?’ and you say, ‘I do hair,’ they say, ‘Oh, OK,’ like that wasn’t an important thing. But after everybody being shut down for nearly eight weeks, there is a lot of appreciation for what we do. Everybody is thrilled to have their hair done. We don’t feel taken for granted like we did before. I’ve had clients that have given me an extra tip just to say thank you for coming back, people are very appreciative, so that helps us keep going.”
Wooten also stressed optimism moving forward, saying that he is happy to be back in action.
“I’m glad to be back open and able to serve the community that we love, and having my employees get a chance to work and provide for their families,” Wooten said.
“This has been really hard for everybody, but we’re just glad to be back to work.”
