Three samaritans and five first responders were presented the Lifesaving Award last month for heroic actions in helping a young girl who recently had a cardiac episode at a volleyball game in Mineral Wells.
“A young lady’s heart stopped when she was at the city gym and there were some really good people there that were in the right place at the right time when this young lady needed them,” then-Mineral Wells Fire Chief Mike Pool said.
Katherine Boswell, a nurse and instructor at Weatherford College, and samaritans Clyde Richardson and Renda Smith took immediate action at the game on April 10.
Mineral Wells At Large Place 1 Councilmember Brian Shoemaker said he was at the game when the emergency occurred.
“It was one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen and about 30 seconds after it happened, maybe quicker, I looked over and Kathy and the group were pulling her from the stands to render aid,” he said. “I know my daughter was talking to all her friends about what happened to see how [the girl] was doing, so it’s good to see [her] here.”
Besides the three samaritans, Pool said they had the right first responders working that night — Captains Ethan Weathers and Sam Streun, on duty in the ambulance, Lt. Chris Brooks and firefighters Taylor Ward and Brett Simmons.
“We knew we needed to get this girl to Fort Worth — our hospital is not quite capable of taking care of a cardiac teenager/young adult — so we landed a helicopter and things happened like they were supposed to,” Pool said. “We have good people in this community, we have good first responders and I’m just proud to be here with them.”
The girl, who has since recovered, attended the April 20 city council meeting in person hugging each recipient of the award as she handed them certificates.
