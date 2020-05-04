San Angelo man arrested in Saturday pursuit

A pursuit that started Saturday morning in Parker County ended with the arrest of Carlos Michael Hernandez, 34, of San Angelo.
At about 9 a.m. Saturday, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop a Dodge Durango that was traveling east on Interstate 20 near Gilbert Pit Road, according to DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter.
“The Dodge was traveling at a high rate of speed when the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle for the traffic violation,” Hunter said. “The driver of the Dodge, 34-year-old Carlos M. Hernandez from San Angelo, chose to attempt to evade the trooper.”
The Weatherford Police Department and Hudson Oaks Police Department were also involved in the pursuit.
“We had an officer who was able to deploy Stop Sticks on the vehicle while DPS was chasing it on the interstate,” WPD Sgt. Stewart Chalmers said. “The vehicle went into a neighborhood in Hudson Oaks and the Hudson Oaks [Police Department] was able to locate it and requested assistance. We ended up having our K9 track [Hernandez] down.”
Hernandez’s vehicle was found in the Diamond Oaks subdivision in Hudson Oaks.
“A Hudson Oaks officer and Weatherford PD personnel located the vehicle in Diamond Oaks on Rob Lane and the suspect ran from the vehicle,” Hudson Oaks Police Chief Michael Baldwin said. “A perimeter was established using several agencies and a K9 unit was called. The suspect was located in a wooded area and arrested without incident.”
Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail for evading arrest detention with a motor vehicle.
“Hernandez fled on foot but was later located and taken into custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and several other charges including an outstanding warrant for his arrest,” Hunter said. “No persons were injured.”
Hernandez’s other charges include unlicensed carrying of a weapon; possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams; and possession of a controlled substance out of Tom Green County. He is being held in the Parker County Jail on a combined bond of $52,500.
