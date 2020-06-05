Sanders hired to head WC Jazz Studies program

Weatherford College has announced the hiring of Fredrick Sanders as its new director of jazz studies.
Sanders, a former WC music student, brings more than 30 years of experience in both music performance and education.
As an accomplished pianist, he has performed with the likes of Wynton Marsalis, the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Dr. John, Norah Jones, David “Fathead” Newman and Erykah Badu, among others. Sanders’ teaching and directing credits are equally impressive, including the University of Texas at Arlington, Tulane University, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and Southwestern Theological Seminary.
WC Dean of Fine Arts Duane Durrett recruited Sanders to study at WC in the 1980s and said he is excited to hear the WC Jazz Band under his direction.
“I am excited to welcome Fred back to WC,” Durrett said. “He has become an incredible pianist and master teacher. His abilities to combine music and technology will lead WC to new highs in performance and learning for our students. Our students, community and college will benefit from his many talents and ability to attract the best in young musicians.”
Durrett said Sanders will be a key figure in WC’s implementation of Spirio, the innovative performance recording system on Steinway & Sons grand pianos, as well as the digital recording of other facets of music.
Sanders earned Distinguished Alumnus status from WC in 2018, and he said he is returning to WC because it provides endless opportunities for students.
“I am a product of the excellence that Weatherford College embodies, and WC is in a position to establish a culture that’s unique in our region,” Sanders said. “My goal is to equip the next generation of decision-makers to place their signature on three principles: integrity, proficiency and excellence. WC students will have a global presence in the arts community.”
Sanders will officially begin teaching at WC full time in the fall but will teach private piano lessons this summer via remote technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.