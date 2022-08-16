SANTO — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students.
Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-23 school year. As a result, Santo ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility. The district began distributing letters and applications Aug. 9 to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals, also available at the elementary and high school/JH offices and return the completed form online or to any school office.
The application will determine a child’s eligibility for free and reduced-price meals and may assist in the determination of eligibility for other state or federal benefits. Only one application needs to be completed per household. Schools will notify the household of the child’s eligibility. The Texas Department of Agriculture administers school nutrition programs in Texas and offers an eligibility calculator at www.SquareMeals.org/ProgramEligibility.
Decisions regarding payment for school meals are made at the national-government level, not by the school nutrition team or TDA. The dedicated staff at Santo ISD is looking forward to serving healthy, balanced meals to students in the new school year. These meals, whether paid, free, or reduced-price, offer a good source of nutrition for children.
The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits: income eligibility (household income at or below eligibility levels), categorical/automatic eligibility (SNAP, TANF or FDPIR assistance) and child’s status as a foster, runaway, migrant, displaced or enrollment in Head Start or Even Start.
For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out free and reduced-price meal application and return it to Michelle Buzbee, application processor, at mbuzbee@santoisd.net or 940-769-2835.
Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information: names of all household members; amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member; last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number”; signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct.
Santo ISD will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should, or any household wishing to decline benefits can contact Buzbee.
Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.
Households or guardians dissatisfied with the eligibility determination can make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision with a request either orally or in writing to Greg Gilbert, superintendent, ggilbert@santoisd.net.
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.
