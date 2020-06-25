The Weatherford Police Department arrested Cameron Rene Edwards, 18, on charges of driving while intoxicated, striking an unoccupied vehicle and evading arrest last week.
A WPD officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of South Main Street in reference to a minor accident, according to the incident report. The officer discovered that Edwards had wrecked into an unoccupied vehicle on the side of road in the 400 block of West Park Avenue. Edwards then fled the scene on foot and was detained soon after.
According to the report, Edwards had minor injuries to her legs but did not require medical attention. There were no other injuries sustained in the incident. Edwards was transported to Medical City Weatherford ,where a blood sample was obtained, and then taken to the Parker County Jail. The blood results have not come back yet, according to WPD.
Edwards was booked into the jail on June 18 on a combined bond of $8,000 for the three offenses and bonded out the same day.
