The State Board of Education unanimously approved a new African American studies course last late week.
The new class is to be taught as a high school social studies elective. Texas is the fifth state in the country to approve such a course statewide. According to a Texas Education Agency press release from earlier this year, the course will cover history, citizenship, culture, economics, science, technology, geography and politics. This is the second ethnic studies course to be approved by the board as Mexican American Studies was approved in 2018.
School districts can decide to offer this course based on student interest. In a previous interview, SBOE member Pat Hardy, R-Fort Worth, said Texas teachers could teach social studies topic classes like this before now, but having the course standards approved by the board allows those courses to be standardized and count for state credit. Having a course approved by the board can also bring more attention to the course.
“I’m very thankful, and I’m hoping this is a start of not only a class that’s a choice, an elective, but maybe one day actually a regular curriculum in our system as time goes on,” NAACP Parker County/Weatherford, TX Branch 6321 Education Chairperson Frances Booker said. “We have all played a part in this great America, our ancestors and then those who have come up in my day or even in the generations of today.”
Weatherford College Assistant Professor of history and government Darrell Castillo, who was part of a driving force to get Mexican American studies taught at community colleges, said the new class could bring awareness and perspective to high school students before they start college.
“I do support multicultural studies and focused on either African American studies, Mexican American studies, Native American studies, women’s studies as long as it does not lead to a balkanization, as long as the focus is an understanding and an awareness allowing students to keep an open mind of the different cultures that they will definitely encounter at the higher education level,” Castillo said.
Booker said the course may be helpful in acknowledging the positive contributions made by African Americans and chip away at modern racism. For African American students in particular, she said this class can allow them to see their heritage in a positive light.
“It would help make them be proud of where their roots actually came from and give them more reason to press forward in education,” Booker said. She went on to say that the class could inspire kids, particularly African Americans, to get excited about making a difference in the world.
Castillo said these classes are essential to making students aware of the personal struggles of certain people because of discrimination, what it took to make progress and “to remind them that discrimination at any level based on skin color, based on gender, based on sexual preference is not dead; discrimination is very much well and alive.”
WC Social Sciences Chairperson Scott Tarnowieckyi said a class like this could garner interest from a wide variety of students, provided that a high-quality engaging educator teaches the class.
“It doesn’t really matter how much interest there might be, if you put a teacher into that class that’s not particularly invigorating or exciting for the students, then it probably won’t work no matter what,” Tarnowieckyi said. “If the teacher can generate the excitement and the interest, students will come for that, for the quality of the teacher.”
The course could be offered as early as the fall, though school closures and other factors because of the COVID-19 pandemic may affect that timeline.
