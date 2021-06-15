SCALING UP: Music academy expands to second location in Aledo

ALEDO — After opening the Weatherford Music Academy less than two years ago, Phoenix and Danielle Rose have officially opened a second location in Aledo, teaching more than 600 students between the two locations.
A branch off of their “Are Uke Crazy?” program, the couple opened Weatherford Music Academy in July of 2019 — moving to its current location off Fort Worth Highway in October of 2019. The academy provides lessons in piano, guitar, voice, drums, ukulele, violin, flute, clarinet, mandolin and other instruments as well as helping students with original songs, recording projects and music technology.
“When we moved into the Weatherford space I think we had just crossed 100 students in our old space, which was like two rooms. When we moved into the new building we thought, ‘We have seven rooms now, how are we going to fill them up?’” Phoenix said. “At that time we did events, we did open houses, and then we started doing our videos, which is really what took off and got a lot of traction.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting many businesses hard in the spring of 2020, Phoenix said they didn’t put the brakes on and instead got creative in providing music lessons online.
“That was a little bit of a scary time, but the community really stuck by us and over 80% of our students stayed online with us through that whole time,” Phoenix said. “We did a lot of free online classes for the community and out of doing that we partnered with an organization called Music Meets Medicine to do online classes for free for patients at Cook Children’s hospital.”
Out of that, Phoenix said they were able to capture students out of state as well.
“We actually have a student learning with us right now out of Boston, we’ve had students in New York, we have students in Houston, so that in some ways opened up different options,” he said.
Between May and December of 2020, the music academy went from about 230 students to more than 500.
“It’s basically a milestone in that it makes us a big music school,” Phoenix said. “We’ve kind of been an underdog, a bootstrapped operation trying to get things together.”
At that point, the couple was not even thinking about opening a second location.
“We were thinking maybe we were fine with just one school — maybe expand this one and keep it in Weatherford,” Danielle said. “It really did happen so fast. Once Phoenix got the idea, he just ran with it.”
The academy has been growing by about 25 to 30 students a month.
“I basically calculated within six to eight months, by the time school year 2021-22 starts, we won’t have any more room to accept more students and we’ll have a waitlist,” Phoenix said. “The thought of the growth stopping was kind of depressing. The excitement is that we’re spreading the program to knew people.”
Analyzing their existing members, Phoenix discovered the majority were out of the Aledo and West Fort Worth areas.
“That kind of was an eyeopener,” he said.
That same day Phoenix and Danielle began looking at buildings in Aledo in January. The location they settled on was at 118 Marble Court — a blank space to make it their own — and the lease was signed in February.
The Aledo Music Academy officially opened its doors on June 1.
“The day we opened our doors we had 100 students on the schedule for lessons,” Phoenix said. “That was wild. About half were transferring from our Weatherford location and the other half are brand new students.”
Between the two academies, there are about 35 teachers but Phoenix and Danielle said they are always looking for more instructors to join the team.
“The community has been so good to us and everyone has been so warm and welcoming,” Danielle said. “Aledo is one of those places that if you can’t go somewhere local you’re going to have to go to Fort Worth, but when they can, I think most people will always choose to support local just like Weatherford.”
Aledo Music Academy is set for a grand opening sometime in August.
For more information visit the academy’s Facebook page or www.aledomusic.com.
