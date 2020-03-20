School districts providing meals during closures

Parker County school districts have plans in place to feed kids in need during the mandated school closures following the COVID-19 outbreak.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has mandated that schools remain closed through April 3.
Weatherford ISD
WISD’s Child Nutrition Department will provide free breakfast and lunch to kids ages 18 and younger starting Monday. The food will be delivered, both breakfast and lunch, in a drive-through from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Curtis Elementary School and Ikard Elementary School. On Mondays, families can receive meals for two days and meals for three days on Wednesdays.
There will be no onsite dining, and meal service will only be provided to students who are present, according to a post on the district’s website.
Curtis Elementary is at 501 W. Russell St. and Ikard Elementary is at 100 Ikard Lane. The district discourages students from walking to Ikard Elementary on Bankhead Highway because of safety concerns.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our students, staff, families, and community,” WISD Interim Superintendent Rod Townsend wrote in a letter to families. “Should any future local, state and national recommendations regarding COVID-19 affect the following plans, we will let you know as quickly as possible.”
For more information, visit WISD’s website at https://weatherfordisd.edlioschool.com/apps/news/article/1192163
Peaster ISD
Peaster ISD will provide breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Monday at Peaster Elementary’s north parking lot awning and at the secondary bus loop awning between the two campuses. These food services start Monday and will run Monday through Friday. Elementary students will pick up at the elementary awning, and secondary schools will pick up at the secondary awning. Families have the option to pick up both breakfast and lunch in one trip.
“We ask that you remain patient, remain in your vehicle and remain in the pickup line as we work through the logistics to make this process as efficient as possible,” Superintendent Lance Johnson said in a post on the district’s Facebook page.
Visit Peaster ISD’s Facebook page for more information: www.facebook.com/peasterschool/
Aledo ISD
AISD’s Child Nutrition Department will provide meals for kids ages 18 and younger via pick-up and delivery beginning Monday. Meals include breakfast and lunch.
Families can pick-up meals from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at McCall Elementary School via a drive-through. Pedestrian traffic is discouraged because of safety concerns. McCall Elementary is at 400 Scenic Trail, Willow Park.
Meals will be delivered to qualifying families from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
If a student has certain dietary needs, families should contact the Child Nutrition Department at 817-441-5142 or email pwillhite@aledoisd.org. Families can apply for the free/reduced-price meal program at www.aledoisd.org/Page/422
For more information on AISD’s response to COVID-19, visit the website at www.aledoisd.org/Page/5993
Brock ISD
Beginning Monday, breakfast and lunch will be available on a drive-through basis from 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Brock High School on the north side of the building. Kids ages 18 and younger are eligible for free meals.
“We ask that you remain patient, remain in your vehicle, and remain in the pickup line as we work to make this process as efficient as possible,” according to a statement from the district.
Families who need meals but can’t pick them up during the designated times should email resources@brockisd.net for drop-off services.
For more information, visit www.brockisd.net/265066_2
Millsap ISD
Grab and go meals are from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millsap Elementary School. Families completed a survey issued by the district to indicate that they need meals.
“That time [for meal pick-ups] might be shortened depending on how it goes,” Superintendent Deann Lee said. “If they cannot come to school, we are delivering.”
More information is available on the district’s website at www.millsapisd.net/
Poolville ISD
Poolville ISD started providing meals on March 16 and had not released any new information as of press time Friday. Families could pick up meals at 11 a.m. in the Poolville Junior High drop-off area as well as food bags that are normally distributed on Fridays at the elementary and junior high. The meal distribution was first come, first served.
Garner ISD
In a video, Principal Diane Shaw said that families can participate in Millsap ISD’s daily meal pick-up. Bethesda United Methodist Church is also delivering food on a weekly basis.
“I’ll be calling families who currently receive free meals or the purple bags on the weekends to see if you’re interested in these programs,” Shaw said. “If your family situation has changed and you’re not on that list but you know you could use this assistance, please call or email me and let me know so we can get you that help.”
Shaw’s email is dshaw@garnerisd.net. More information is available at Garner ISD’s Facebook page.
Springtown ISD
Springtown ISD’s Child Nutrition Department will offer grab and go lunches to students starting on Monday for kids younger than 18. Lunch and breakfast pick-up will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Springtown Middle School, Springtown Elementary School and Reno Elementary School at entrances nearest the bus lanes at each of those campuses. Students must be present to receive food.
Mobile grab and go food trucks will be open from 11-11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Valley Meadows Drive and Hilltop Meadows Drive, and on Sunset Drive near Monticello Drive.
Later in the week, SISD may deliver meals to students who live more than two miles from Springtown Elementary and Reno Elementary. Parents must sign up for this through the district's online survey— found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdpFaLZbiExiecu5TgSAWXmH3lKVOnVLx1vgfTS8V6QCIIoRw/viewform— or by completing paperwork, which will be available at the grab and go stations at Springtown Elementary and Reno Elementary.
Springtown Middle School is at 500 Pojo Drive. Springtown Elementary is at 416 E. Third St, and Reno Elementary is at 172 West Reno Rd. in Azle.
For information, visit www.springtownisd.net/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.