Local school district officials shared their thoughts about the release of back-to-school guidelines issued by the Texas Education Agency on July 7.
“Both as commissioner and as a public school parent, my number one priority is the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a release this week. “That is why the guidance laid out [Tuesday] will provide flexibility to both parents and districts to make decisions based on the ever-changing conditions of this public health crisis. The state is and remains committed to providing a high-quality education to all Texas students, while ensuring the health and safety of students, teachers, staff and families.”
Some highlights of the guidance includes school district providing on-campus learning daily with an option for students to engage in remote learning; utilizing mandated health procedures implemented by the state with additional health procedures recommended; and an option for districts to establish a phased-in return to in-person instruction for up to the first three weeks of the school year. The guidance also includes screening requirements for school district teachers and staff, and compliance with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order on masks.
According to TEA, districts will be reimbursed for extra COVID-19 related expenses and will receive personal protective equipment supplies at no cost.
During an Aledo ISD board of trustees workshop Thursday night, AISD Superintendent Dr. Susan K. Bohn said there will be challenges to overcome.
“Right now we are required to offer in-person instruction five days a week, all day long for every student. We can’t require a student to do virtual instruction on any day, at any time. No attendance will be counted for you if you do not offer in-person all day, five days a week,” Bohn said. “We’re running at about 85% of parents who want to send their kids back. So with 85% of students in attendance, the social distancing aspect is a challenge. A little in person school for kids is better than no in-person school for kids.”
A parent survey was sent out so the district could obtain feedback on moving forward.
AISD department heads laid out details on changes and options Thursday night for technology, transportation, child nutrition and student and staff safety.
“We’re trying to provide as normal of an experience for kids,” AISD Place 3 Trustee Jessica Brown said. “Things are going to be different, the whole world is going to be different, but we’re looking for every opportunity to try to provide things that are fun, try to make things kind of as normal as possible.”
The district will be publishing details on operations next week on its website at www.aledoisd.org.
All school districts will be reviewing the best ways to implement the TEA guidelines.
“We appreciate the guidelines set forth by the Texas Education Agency [Tuesday],” Weatherford ISD Superintendent Dr. Beau Rees said. “Weatherford ISD is assessing these guidelines as we plan for the safe reopening of schools and will be in communication with families as we prepare to welcome students back to school or support them in an online learning format.”
Mineral Wells ISD is also planning to offer parents and students a choice of in-person instruction or remote learning.
“For remote learners we will provide electronic devices and an educational experience, including assignments, grading policies, and teacher contact, that is similar as possible to the experience for students learning on campus. Performance and engagement expectations for remote learners will be much higher than they were during the emergency closures in the spring of 2020, and remote learning grades will count toward promotion and retention decisions and students’ GPAs,” MWISD Superintendent John Kuhn said. “For our on-campus learners, we are developing a layered and rigorous protocol for preventing, mitigating, and responding to potential illness among students, staff and visitors. Our protocol addresses hygiene, disinfection, PPEs, social distancing, screening, isolation of sick individuals, quarantine requirements, transportation, lunch and breakfast, engineering controls, and many other aspects of schooling that are affected by this pandemic.”
Kuhn said MWISD will release its Prevention and Response Protocol to the public on July 14. MWISD will also be releasing a Remote Instruction Academy Guide and Athletic Department Prevention and Response Protocol, along with FAQs, the same day.
“The goal of MWISD is to provide students a world-class academic and extracurricular experience in the safest environment possible,” Kuhn said. “That was our mission before COVID-19 and it will still be our mission when the virus is defeated and gone.”
Millsap ISD Superintendent Deann Lee released a video on July 7 addressing what’s coming next, saying a survey will go out next week for parents, staff and substitutes.
“We will be reviewing all of the documents in detail. Remember when we’re making our plans for back-to-school, it’s not going to be perfect for any of us but what we are trying to find that area on which we can all agree because this is all about trying to get our kids back to school, back on campus safe and learning,” Lee said in the video. “Next week, we will put out a survey to parents, staff and substitutes to find out [their] plans at least as of right now. The public health environment will continue to change, hopefully for the better.”
Brock ISD Superintendent Cade Smith issued a statement on the district’s Facebook page about the upcoming school year.
“This upcoming school year, Brock ISD will offer students two learning platforms as they return to school. Parents and students will have the choice as to which version best suits their child’s learning needs and comfort level during this time,” according to Smith’s post. “One option will be our traditional, face-to-face model, and the second will be a virtual/remote model. I understand there are still many unknowns leading into August, and I cannot thank you enough for the grace and patience you have shown our school district. Most certainly, this is a challenging time for all of us, but I do not know of a better staff and community to work alongside when aiming for success while in the face of adversity.”
According to a post on Poolville ISD’s Facebook page, the district is in the process of creating a back-to-school plan.
“Our real and honest opinion is that no remote learning option can serve as a true substitute for the traditional on-campus learning model that has served our nation for many generations and we strongly encourage our Monarch families to join us in the classroom daily,” according to the post. “Research suggests that it takes two successful years to combat a single unsuccessful year. Let’s work together to ensure that no child at Poolville ISD has an unsuccessful year. We promise to provide as safe of a learning environment as humanly possible while adhering to the ever-changing COVID landscape.”
To review the detailed guidelines from TEA, visit tea.texas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.