Scott Mendes to be inducted into Bull Riding Hall of Fame

FORT WORTH — Scott Mendes, a 1997 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Bull Riding World Champion, western minister, entrepreneur and producer, will be inducted into the Bull Riding Hall of Fame on May 14, for his many contributions to the sport, as well as co-founding the Professional Bull Riders.
"I believe that the American Cowboy is a national symbol of what our country truly needs — heroes, with badges of honor and integrity," he said about his induction.
Mendes, who has headquarters in Weatherford, has been very successful in mentoring young people through the attraction of extreme sports and the life lessons learned by their participation in the rodeo arena. Every month, he produces bull riding camps with participants worldwide, from age 12 all the way up to 30 and up.
His induction coincides with multiple projects that he is spearheading, including a recent partnership with Princebury Productions & Media to produce a feature-length film based on his life; the publishing of the new book, "West Texas Cowgirl: the Judy Ford Story" under Western Harvest Media; and the founding of American Cowboy Innovations to promote technologies coming from the heart of the country.
To learn more about Mendes, visit: www.scottmendes.com.
