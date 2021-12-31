Second annual WC scholarship award from local NARFE chapter

Using funds donated by its members and matched by an anonymous donation of $500, the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 509 in Weatherford awarded its second annual academic scholarship to a Weatherford College veterinary technician student, Hadley Coody.
In a ceremony at the college on Dec. 8, 2021, Coody was presented with a check for $1,000 and treated to a luncheon with Chapter 509 officers and members.
Applications for the scholarship are accepted from the Paramedic, Nursing and Veterinary Technician programs at Weatherford College and are evaluated by chapter members before a selection is made.
The next annual scholarship nomination cycle will begin in October 2022.
Meetings for Chapter 509 are held each month on the second Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Doss Room of Weatherford College’s Doss Student Center.
All current and retired federal employees are welcome to visit and are eligible to join NARFE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.