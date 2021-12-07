Secretary of state visits Parker County

The man in charge of Texas elections said in Weatherford Friday that voting will be fair and secure in the party primaries this coming spring.
“I think that is something we can be as confident as any place in the world — that elections will be safe, they’ll be fair and the other thing is they will be secure,” Texas Secretary of State John Scott said, shortly after taking a tour of Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller’s operation in the courthouse annex on Santa Fe Drive.
Miller showed Scott her roomful of locked up, two-step voting machines, on which voters first electronically make their selections and then inspect a paper printout before feeding it into a ballot-counter.
“Texas is very lucky,” Miller said. “If you didn’t vote, you didn’t try.”
Scott, whose office is in the midst of auditing the 2020 election in Tarrant, Collin, Dallas and Harris counties, said the multi-phase process should produce confidence in Lone Star elections.
“What we’re going to be able to know for sure afterwards is that they were secure or were not,” he said. “And I don’t want to pre-judge it. … We want transparency in the system. And I think that’s the whole goal of the audit, that Texans know their elections are secure.”
Scott acknowledged that elections administrators across the state have been working under a lot of stress caused by stubborn claims the 2020 election was flawed. Multiple federal courts and all 50 secretaries of state (Scott was appointed to his post this fall) affirmed the general election results.
“A lot of them are under attack,” he said. “And I think that’s the last part, is we’ve got to do a better job by having enough transparency. … There are some people that you can’t change their minds. But the vast number of folks that meet Crickett, for instance, and see that what they do and what her team has done to secure elections is exceptional.”
It wasn’t the first time, but Scott said again that President Joe Biden was duly elected.
“We have a process for disputing elections,” he said, noting the steps that ballots take toward certification, including canvassing and lawmakers in Austin who vet the electoral college votes. “Those days are long past. If anybody wants to dispute that (2020) election, they’ve lost their opportunity.”
Scott declined to weigh in on federal voters rights bills being debated in Congress.
The Freedom to Vote Act reforms the redistricting process and campaign finance, and it sets national voting standards. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act prevents ballot discrimination based on race or membership in language groups, and it restores voters’ ability to challenge laws they feel discriminate.
“That’s policy stuff for policy folks,” Scott said.
But he praised the elections bill passed this year by Texas lawmakers in Austin, citing one provision calling for more thorough verification of mail-in ballots through use of driver’s license and Social Security numbers.
“That is one of the things that everybody’s extremely hopeful will prevent any fraud in the mail-in ballot,” he said.
Scott also said mail voters can now track their ballot after they cast it, learn if it has been held up and correct errors in time for their vote to count.
“There’s a process in there to go fix that,” he said. “The mail-in, it looks like it’s set up now to do a better job. …The biggest thing I’d like the voters in Parker County to know is, if you’re an eligible voter you need to go register to vote. And if they’re registered, they need to vote.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.