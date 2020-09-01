Senate District 30 candidate forum set for Thursday

A Senate District 30 candidate forum is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at North Side Baptist Church in Weatherford.
Six candidates are vying for the seat of Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, after he won the GOP nomination to replace U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Heath, on the November ballot. Ratcliffe is moving on to be the U.S. director of national intelligence. Gov. Greg Abbott has set a Sept. 29 special election to fill the SD 30 seat.
Five Republicans have filed for the position: State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster; Shelley Luther of Dallas, Craig Carter, Andy Hopper and Denton Mayor Chris Watts. Democrat Jacob Minter has also filed for the seat.
Parker County Republican Party Chair J Scott Utley said all filed Republican candidates will be participating in the forum, which is led by the State Republican Executive Committee.
Senate District 30 serves Archer, Clay, Cooke, Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties.
Early voting in Parker County will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14-18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21-25.
Polling locations in Parker County include the Parker County Courthouse Annex, Aledo ISD Administration Building, Peaster ISD Rock Gym and the Springtown Community Center.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, Sept. 29, at Silver Creek Methodist Church, Azle City Hall, Reno City Hall, Springtown Senior Center, Poolville Methodist Church, Peaster ISD Rock Gym, Bethesda United Methodist Church, Victory Baptist Church, Grace First Presbyterian Church, Santa Fe Drive Baptist Church, Millsap Community Center, Harmony Baptist Church, Brock Fire Department, Greenwood Fire Department, Morningstar Amenity Center, Hudson Oaks City Hall, First Baptist Willow Park, Aledo Community Center and Aledo ISD Administration Building.
Early voting in Palo Pinto County runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12-16, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21-23, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25.
Polling locations include the Palo Pinto County 4-H Extension Building and Palo Pinto County Annex Building.
Election day sites include the 4-H extension building, PK Volunteer Fire Department, Strawn City Hall, Gordon Community Center, Abundant Life Church, First Baptist Church Santo, Sportsman's World, Fox Hollow-Westlake Chapel, Southside Church of Christ, Fairview Baptist Church and the Palo Pinto County Annex.
Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller said the special election will cost the county about $40,000 to $41,000.
"There's already six people who have signed up, so there will be a runoff election on this also prior to the end of the year, because they want them in office on Jan. 1 [2021]," Miller said.
For more local election information visit parkercountytx.com/118/Elections or co.palo-pinto.tx.us.
