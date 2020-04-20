A time meant for the celebration of graduates’ hard work and moving forward into future careers and higher education has been dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restrictions on large gatherings mean that local school districts are faced with whether to postpone graduation ceremonies. In addition, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 year.
For Weatherford ISD, graduation is scheduled for June 1 with a backup date of July 24, and changes in the graduation date will be communicated with families of seniors, Executive Director of Organizational Culture Charlotte LaGrone said. A rescheduled prom date is not available at this time.
LaGrone said that the district expects to receive guidance about graduation from Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath this week.
“As we move forward with this event, we will follow his recommendations along with the social distancing requirements established by federal, state and local officials,” LaGrone said.
Weatherford College’s spring 2020 commencement is expected to be postponed until August, according to the college’s website. A new date will be announced when large gatherings can be held again.
Weatherford High School Senior Class President Daniel Yeats said these changes to his senior year have been disappointing, even though he knows it’s out of his control. As far as graduation goes, Yeats has been looking forward to the day since he was a sophomore and he was getting excited about giving a speech at the ceremony and being honored for graduating in the top 10 of his class.
“I guess a lot of people don’t see high school graduation as an accomplishment because, in a way, it’s kind of a requirement really,” Yeats said. “But, there’s a lot of people who don’t graduate high school, who don’t get to do that, so it’s definitely an accomplishment, the start of a new beginning, a new life where you get to feel a little bit more independent and a little more like an adult after being in a high school setting for four years.”
Yeats said he doesn’t plan on including too much about the coronavirus in his graduation speech.
“I wouldn’t want it to take up too much time. I don’t want it to be this thing that controls our lives and continues to dominate the speech,” Yeats said. “I’d like it to be more about us as a class.”
WC Student Body President and school mascot Grant Mills also has been preparing a graduation speech and was excited for the ceremony. Mills spoke positively about his time at WC and wished his time at the college would have lasted a little longer.
“Being student body president has allowed me to grow within the work field, and being mascot has offered me opportunity elsewhere, so Weatherford College has made a huge mark on my life, and it is kind of depressing, but I am really excited to see what the future holds,” Mills said.
Mills said though WC is saying the graduation ceremony is postponed until August, the ceremony is postponed until further notice.
WHS senior and National Merit Scholarship Finalist Katlyn Don Carlos said she has been looking forward to graduation for a while, having attended previous graduations and waiting for her turn for recognition. Don Carlos is especially interested to hear the speeches given at the ceremony.
"It's always interesting to hear how they felt about our school year and how they want to see us go forward in life," Don Carlos said.
University of Alabama senior Madison Bailey, who attended Tison Middle School, said she was looking forward to receiving recognition for her work in academics on graduation day. For maintaining a 4.0 grade point average, Bailey gets to wear the special red cap on her graduation day, which has been rescheduled to August.
“That was what I was really excited for was getting to have the red cap, which is the recognition of it just because I feel like a lot of times people see a typical blonde cheerleader and think, ‘Oh they’re not very bright,’” Bailey said.
Bailey said she was looking forward to spending the last weeks of her undergraduate career with her friends, particularly because she had been away at an internship prior to spring break. For Bailey, college has represented the last chance to be free and have fun before life’s full responsibility sets in.
In addition to graduation, high school prom is also in limbo since for WHS there is no reschedule date in sight yet. Yeats and Don Carlos recalled being part of the committee to fundraise for prom and plan for the event. Now, Yeats doesn’t know if the event will be held at all.
"As a child, you grow up and you look forward to particular instances in your high school career and a lot of the time, it's looking forward to senior year because it's supposed to be the best year of your high school life," Don Carlos said. "I guess also in some ways a lot of us feel guilty about feeling that we've been robbed of these high school experiences because we have people who are losing their jobs, their homes and there are also people dying from the coronavirus, and we just lost prom and how can that compare."
WHS senior Keaton Martin said he was looking forward to prom since it’s a time to enjoy being with friends.
“I feel like it’s more of an emotional loss for a lot of these kids rather than an economical or money-type loss,” Martin said, while noting that he and his peers have spent plenty of money on the event.
Graduation is a celebration of making it through high school, Martin said, which can be a difficult path for some students.
“High school isn’t exactly an easy thing for everybody, and I mean, not even like class-wise, the assignments and stuff like that; for a lot of people, it’s kind of a social issue,” Martin said. “A lot of people don’t like the social pressure and societal pressure that high school puts on people, and to be able to make it through that for a lot of people, that’s a big, big achievement.”
A silver lining to this whole situation is the quality time with family, some graduates said.
“Usually, I only get to come home maybe twice a year during the school year, and then usually in the summers, I’ll be traveling, working on something fun, usually not home very often, so this has given me the opportunity to actually be at home with family and spend some time, which I think is nice because we’re about to go on a new part of our lives where we’re going to be further from our families again, working and all that, so I think it’s a good time for that,” Bailey said.
Mills said the positive aspect to the pandemic that he sees is the unified approach from Texas governmental leadership, including locally by WC President Tod Allen Farmer and Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall. He also said the trend of people posting their senior photos on social media is a positive.
“The positivity is much needed right now,” Mills said. “It’s a huge milestone in life and accomplishment to graduate and it can make a big positive impact in a life. Right now, people [are] sharing the positivity on social media of them graduating or them in their house or their backyard with their cap and gown on, I think it is really, really cool, and it’s showing that people still care about it.”
