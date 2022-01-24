SERVICE WITH A SMILE: Meet Shep's silent greeter

Tasha Arendall popped into Shep’s Place one recent day to pick up a lunch order. As always, greeter Jackson Lozano welcomed her and learned what she wanted without either making a sound.
Lozano, who is deaf, soon whisked the Weatherford woman to the pickup window, and she was good to go. She stopped, briefly, to give an informal review of her silent helper.
“Oh, it’s absolutely awesome,” she said before returning to Swim Lesson People where she works just up the street. “And me and my family come here as well.”
Lozano, who communicated through his dad, Lance, for an interview, said it’s those daily interactions with people that leads him to catch the bus to Shep’s five days a week. The interaction, plus the money, he’s quick to add.
“He likes meeting new people,” his father said. “He likes learning new things, he likes working with people.”
Jackson, 26, has been deaf since early childhood. Born with autism, he faced down meningitis at age 5, and endured two ear surgeries in an attempt to rescue his hearing.
“He’s overcome quite a bit,” his father said.
Jackson has been with Shep’s for almost five months, after working about two years at a local retail shop.
“He comes home and talks about the people he met,” Lozano said. “This place has been a blessing for him.”
It’s been a two-way street. Asked to describe her employee, co-owner Jenn Shepherd had one word ready.
“Initiative,” she said. “Jack is a really, really hard-working person. He’s very organized, and he does a great job. He’s very personable, and everybody likes him. When you see someone that gives great service, it stands out.”
When Greg Nowak and a couple of friends walked into the Fort Worth Highway eatery this week, he saw the sign welcoming guests and letting them know their greeter is deaf, and promptly filled out a paper Lozano offered him.
His replies let Lozano know to take this party to a wide room toward the back of the restaurant.
“I’m not familiar with him,” Nowak said of his greeter. “It was excellent. … There’s no reason in this day and age, and if (people with disabilities) want to work that’s great. Sometimes, it’s hard to get people to work.”
Shepherd indicated it’s hard to stop Lozano’s work ethic.
“I don’t have to direct him,” she said. “He finds things to do. We got a new computer system, and he’s better than everybody. … Jack does a lot of everything — he keeps my plants alive. He waters everything, and he helps with busing.”
Shepherd said the diner also has Rick Franz, who lost one eye, on staff as well as Angel Martinez, who she said is nearly deaf.
“Everybody’s differently abled,” she said. “We’re known for being very forward about this.”
Lozano indicated he’d like to grow with the job, possibly finding himself in a supervisory role down the road.
“He wants to be a manager,” his father said. “He wants to grow. He wants a car, he wants to drive. He wants to go to school. … Working here is definitely better — meeting people, being nice to people, making money. He likes it, and it makes him feel accomplished.”
