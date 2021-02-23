Filing came to an end on Feb. 12 for several city and school board races that will be on the May 1 election ballot in Parker and Palo Pinto counties.
Those who have filed in city races include:
Aledo city council
Place 3 incumbent Clint Robinson is facing a challenge from Nick Stanley and Place 1 incumbent Spencer Perry will be facing a challenge from Shane Davis.
Place 5 incumbent Dan Herbert is running unopposed.
Annetta city council
Current Mayor Bruce Pinckard did not filed for reelection and instead has filed for Place 3 with a challenge from Al Gloer. Place 3 incumbent Sandy Roberts has not filed for reelection to her current seat and has instead filed for mayor and is running unopposed.
Mineral Wells city council
At Large Place 1 incumbent Brian Shoemaker is facing a challenge from Terri Blevins and Ward 4 incumbent Doyle Light is facing a challenge from Clif Wright and Christopher M. Perricone.
Brooks Reierson and Carlos A. Maldonado have both filed for Ward 2 — incumbent Tammy Underwood did not file for reelection.
John Brazil and Glenn Mitchell have filed for the vacant seat of At Large Place 2.
Springtown city council
Mayor Greg Hood, Place 2 incumbent Michele Chandler Kelley and Place 4 incumbent Richelle Pruitt are all running unopposed. The city will have a special election on May 1 to fill the vacant Place 3 seat, however, no one has signed up at this time.
Weatherford city council
Place 3 incumbent Matt Ticzkus is facing a challenge from Richard Zimmer and Place 4 incumbent Kevin Cleveland is facing challenges from Ben Steiner and Jeanette Langley.
Hudson Oaks city council
Place 2 incumbent Brian Lixey, Place 4 incumbent Tom Fitzpatrick and Place 5 incumbent Daniel Cross have all filed with no challengers. The city is set to cancel the election at the next council meeting.
Those who have filed in school board races include:
Aledo ISD
Place 1 incumbent David Lear is facing a challenge from Tricia Watson, Place 2 incumbent Jennifer Loftin is being challenged by Laura Morrow and Place 3 incumbent Jessica Brown is facing a challenge from Zachery Clark.
Mineral Wells ISD
Place 1 incumbent Greg Malone and Place 2 incumbent Scott Elder are both running unopposed.
Springtown ISD
Place 6 incumbent Larry Don Carter and Place 7 incumbent Tootie Hall are running unopposed. The board of trustees are scheduled to cancel the election at the Feb. 22 regular board meeting.
Weatherford ISD
Place 1 incumbent Brian Catlin and Place 2 incumbent Jeff Ford are running for reelection unopposed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.