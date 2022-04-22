MILLSAP — Multiple first responders were called out to a gruesome drunk-driving collision at Millsap High School Wednesday morning. Fortunately, it wasn't real.

The somber scene was part of the Shattered Dreams program, which highlights the visual realities of drinking and driving.

WATCH: Millsap High School hosts Shattered Dreams Millsap High School students and staff witnessed a somber scene, a head-on drunk-driving collision as part of Shattered Dreams, a program which aims to warn students of the dangers of drinking and driving. Students from the criminal justice class acted in roles of a drunk driver, a victim and injured passengers as part of the scene, while area first responders acted out the activities that would take place in the event of a real accident. 0:39 Shattered Dreams 1 Millsap High School student Rolando Basturo acts out his role as a drunk driver being administered a sobriety test by a Texas DPS Trooper. 0:26 Shattered Dreams 2 Firefighters with Greenwood, Millsap and Cool-Garner fire departments use the Jaws of Life to help extricate passengers. 0:40 Shattered Dreams 3 Fire and EMS workers help remove an injured passenger from a wreck as part of Millsap High School's Shattered Dreams program.

"This is the second time we've done this," said MHS criminal justice teacher Jennifer Grozier. "I went into it a little more in depth this time with the helicopter and extra emergency personnel."

Millsap students lined the parking lot, watching as fire and EMS crews used axes and the jaws of life to cut two passengers out of a Buick, as a girl laid on the hood of the car with blood across her face and upper body.

A few feet away, a student with blood smeared on his face sat on the sidewalk, and beyond him, a student dressed up as death.

"The main [lesson] is that drinking and driving is very serious and it's especially high among teenagers ages 15-20," Grozier said. "If we can give them an idea of something that can happen to them, then maybe this will help deter teenage drinking and driving and lower the fatality rate."

While first responders were real representatives of Millsap, Cool-Garner, Greenwood, Texas Department of Public Safety, Parker County Sheriff's Office, Weatherford PD, LifeCare EMS and Air Evac, the actors were students from Grozier's law enforcement class — Nate Torres as an injured passenger, Rolando Basturo as the drunk driver, Ashten Pepper as the deceased victim.

The event even included a representative with Baum-Carlock-Bumgardener Funeral Home, who, with paramedics, helped load Pepper into the hearse while a sheriff's deputy and DPS trooper consoled her grieving mother.

"Unfortunately, the reality is that this occurs every day in Texas," a spokesperson for the Texas DPS - North Texas Region said. "We haven't had a day pass without a fatal crash since November 7, 2000."

Grozier said the students chosen for the roles were intentional, as many of them were some of the more popular students.

"So maybe seeing something like this can happen to their friends can also happen to them," she said.