Shelters, rescues grappling with rising animal intakes

When a hoard of 26 cats were surrendered to the Mineral Wells Animal Shelter earlier this month, it represented a little over a quarter of the shelter’s capacity for intake.
“One lady, she had to move. Clearly, she’d had all these animals for awhile and couldn’t take them where she was going,” said Mineral Wells Police Sgt. Neal Davis, who oversees the shelter. “All of a sudden, it was more than she could handle.”
It was also more to handle for the facility, which was already full and had been for months. Davis said the shelter has room for about 25 dogs and 35-40 cats. And the demand hasn’t ceased.
“Last month, we got 200 out and we were still running at over 100 animals at our shelter,” he said.
It seems to be a problem many are facing.
The Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter saw an intake of more than 4,500 animals in the month of June, an increase from that same period in 2020 and 2021. Prior to 2019, however, intake numbers were, on average, similar to this year.
Owner surrenders of dogs have increased by about 33% since 2017, and cat owner surrenders have increased by 102%.
Shelter staff say there are many factors that could contribute to the increases, including a “return to normal” from COVID and pet owners feeling the shelter is a safe place to take pets after financial hardships.
Lauren Anton, executive director of Saving Hope Rescue, helped facilitate the rescue of the Mineral Wells cats, who were scheduled to be euthanized about three days after being dropped off due to space.
“I’ve been in rescue over 12 years and it seems like we have regressed to where Tarrant and Parker counties were six years ago, when there were daily euthanasias,” she said. “We are receiving many owner surrenders daily.”
Since its creation four years ago, Saving Hope has rescued and facilitated the adoption of more than 5,000 dogs and cats, with over 300 dogs and 200 cats in their network of foster homes. They continue to field requests daily from individuals and shelters.
“Inflation, COVID, lack of housing and time are the reasons,” Anton theorized of the numbers, “but I believe we have turned into a dispensable society. Animals in Texas are property and treated as such. Laws are not rigid enough and very rarely enforced.”
She, like Davis, also believes the pandemic played a role in owners not vaccinating or spaying/neutering their pets.
“One of the things we noticed immediately after the pandemic was a burst in puppies and kittens,” Davis said. “That could be attributed to shelters being shut down so sterilizations normally being done weren’t.”
The Mineral Wells shelter handles around 2,300 animals a year. That includes live animals as well as dead animals around the county, such as livestock. About a third of their intake comes from the county, while the remainder is from inside city limits.
Davis said their legal obligation, when they receive an owner surrender, stray or have to quarantine an animal and no one steps up to claim them, is something many people may not understand.
“At that point, the animal is mine and I can euthanize it. That’s not what we want to do, but that’s my legal obligation,” he said. “We want animals out, but we’re not a no-kill shelter. We do have to put some animals down every month, but fortunately it’s less than 10 percent on the whole.”
At that point, the social side becomes paramount to the legal side — volunteering, networking, rescue and socializing the animals, something Davis’ staff of three full-timers and one part-timer, can’t all do.
“They just need interaction ... someone to walk the dogs, pet the cats,” he said. “We have some great volunteers who are good at recruiting others and I’m immensely grateful for their help.”
What he needs now, he said, is a volunteer to coordinator to plan organize a volunteer sign-up and schedule.
“It seems to be feast or famine. One day we had 19 people show up at one time,” he said.
For Anton, fosters, donors and adopters are a big need, especially as the rescue is planning expansion and development of a rescue ranch and senior sanctuary in Aledo. In the last two weeks, Saving Hope took in 116 dogs and 71 cats.
“There’s no easy solution to this,” Davis said. “It’s not something we’re going to euthanize our way out of, it’s not something we’re going to transport, or adopt our way out of.
“This is something that we have to have spay and neuter control, we have to get animals fixed. Because as long as they’re out there having babies, it’s just exponential.”
