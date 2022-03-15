“Big Ball’s in Cowtown; We’ll all go down. Big Ball’s in Cowtown; We’ll dance around.”
— 1949, Hoyle Nix (popularized by Bob Wills in 1966)
There’s big doings at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds, where a first-time party is planned to assist local cowboys head off good health at the pass.
A Big Ball at the Posse Grounds, named as a nod to the Bob Wills hit, “Big Ball’s in Cowtown,” will bring country dance music and two-stepping couples out on March 25.
“Whatever we raise here, we’re going to benefit the men of Parker County,” Sheriff’s Posse Capt. Shane Harris said. “We’re going to keep the money here in Parker County.”
Harris said the idea to help men live healthier lives arose from a conversation several years ago with his wife and a friend in the medical field.
“We’re kind of hard-headed at times,” the captain said of his gender. “And we don’t take care of ourselves like we should.”
Harris said money raised at the event, which the Posse hopes will become an annual fundraiser, will go toward pre-screenings for cancer, diabetes, heart disease and high cholesterol.
“What we will also do when we get more planning on this event, at some point we will start helping men who are traveling off for treatment,” he said, noting that men traveling to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or elsewhere for necessary treatment can use help with gas, lodging, food and things that insurance doesn’t cover.
“We will do our best to either help them out with the funding on that, or we will reach out to other entities in the county that can also help as well,” Harris said.
With 92.5 FM deejays Dave Cowley and Brent Baker serving as emcees, the evening begins at 6 p.m.
Sheriff’s Posse members will be working their chuck wagon to make sure the men and women celebrating men’s health keep their strength up as country artist Doug Stone takes the stage.
“You’re getting a meal, and you’re getting entertainment as well,” Harris said. “The Posse is cooking the meal, so it’ll be the Posse that’s serving.”
Harris said individual tickets are not being sold, only tables for eight that were nearing the sold-out marker when he spoke earlier this week.
The event is timed with the Posse’s diamond anniversary year.
For more information or to purchase a table (pending available), call 817-597-6385 or go to pcsp.net. The Posse Grounds are on the southwest corner of Mineral Wells Highway and Ric Williamson Memorial Highway.
